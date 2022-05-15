Pay It Forward
PC graduates ready to do that
BY JAMIE HUNT
For The Recorder
Beautiful weather and a lovely evening helped jubilant graduates celebrate, along with their families and thousands of supporters who gathered at Jamison Stadium Friday for Porterville College’s 94th commencement ceremony.
The grandstands were filled to capacity and families spilled out onto the surrounding blacktop, with spectators lining the fences to witness the ceremony.
PC faculty and graduates walked into the stadium to the traditional and optimistic strains of Pomp and Circumstance, performed by the band and conducted by Tianna Heppner. Next, the national anthem was sung by the Porterville College Chorale, conducted by Sarah Rector.
Vice President of Student Service, Primavera Arvizu, welcomed everyone and introduced the President of Porterville College, Dr. Claudia Habib, the keynote speaker Lt. Col. Frederick Dohnke, Dr. Thad Russell, V.P Instruction, Kendra Haney and Sherie Burgess, Phi Beta Kappa Faculty Advisors, Dr. Robert Simpkins, Academic Senate Pres.; Alexis Ramirez, A.S.P.C.; John Corkins, Board of Trustees member; and Sergio Mendoza, Superintendent, Burton Schools, college administrators, faculty and staff.
Arvizu congratulated the graduating class of 2022, and said this class represents the 94th commencement for Porterville College. She also thanked the College band, Tiana Heppner and Sarah Rector.
Porterville College President Dr. Claudia Habib gave the commencement speech.
“Good Evening, families, friends and distinguished guests. It is my great pleasure to welcome you to the 94th commencement ceremony.”
She spoke about her commitment to the students, and the community, saying it’s what helped her get up every morning, her commitment to the students and the college community.
Dr. Habib spoke about the people she would meet at the college and in the community, and realized not everyone speaks English, so she kindly translated her speech into Spanish for the extended family members or people who weren’t English speakers.
“Congratulations to the class of 2022, I speak in Spanish to honor your family members, relatives and friends who have helped you to graduate.
“I am forever grateful to be Porterville College President, and a graduate of Fresno State.
“A few of you graduates may be anxious to transfer to college or a new job. Whatever your next step, you need to be proud of your accomplishments. Maybe some of you don’t always realize what you’ve signed up for. A college education means we participate in our communities.
“I want you to know how proud I am of each and every one of you. Thank your classmates, thank your parents, and grandparents for their sacrifice and support. Take a moment to honor your family and friends.
“In closing I offer my sincere congratulations. Those who have graduated before you are successful doctors, lawyers, teachers, and professionals.”
After Dr. Habib’s speech, Dr. Arvizu introduced Lt. Col. Frederick Dohnke and spoke about his history; being born in Brazil and living their as a young child with his family, until they came to the U.S., where he had to learn English quickly. Portuguese being his first language, he was given a Spanish translator to work with when he began school in the U.S.
He overcame all kinds of challenges to become a pilot, decorated many times over, in the U.S. Air Force, and is now Commandant at PUSD Porterville Military Academy. Dohnke is a PHS, PC, and Fresno State Graduate, as well as many military and Air Force programs graduate.
Dohnke introduced himself and said it was a great honor to be back at PC.
He talked about not showing up for school mentally when he was young in Brazil, and said his dad decided to take him sailing. That was when he realized that failing actually allowed him to go anywhere on the water. And he felt a powerful sense of curiosity.
That led him to success. He was 7-years-old and was captain of his own boat, and he was learning. His parents actually allowed him to take his younger brother sailing.
After that, Dohnke said, his parents gave them three days' notice before they moved to California. He had a Spanish translator in school in Porterville. But he was able to work it out, because he had friends he played soccer with who spoke Spanish. So he learned Spanish by immersion, and then he learned English.
He said, “I listened to a lot of Michael Jackson. And then I finally figured out who Billie Jean was” and got a laugh out of everyone.
“When you have passion it allows you to show up and grow,” and part of that path he said, “Is to find people who will help you show up and grow.” Find a mentor, Dohnke advised.
“All those people up in the stands are invested in you.” Dohnke told the graduating students about a mentor he had from the Air Force, who was actually a retired Air Force General, who met him in Las Vegas. He shared an office with Dohnke and gave him access to things, Dohnke said, he didn’t know existed. He learned to fly a F15 fighter jet.
The general was a big believer in mentorship, and Dohnke encouraged everyone to “Pay it Forward.” He said, “It was amazing to have someone like that invest in you.” And he said there was a great sense of adventure in what was happening in his life.
There are great opportunities for others to participate in your lives, he said.
And he challenged the graduating students to travel, speaking about the distances involved in travel. Dohnke has flown around the world multiple times, and lived far away in other countries. He has shown up for people in other countries, and his support has meant much to them.
He also said serving overseas, for years, also brought home to him the value of home.
He congratulated the class of 2022 and said, “Pirates, Pay it Forward.”
Alexis Ramirez gave a speech encouraging and congratulating the students for their successes and hard work, especially with all the challenges of the pandemic. He said, “Class of 2022, It’s time to start something new. Congratulations!”
After recognizing distinguished students, honor graduates and members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society,
PC staff began conferring degrees to the graduates, eliciting a variety of joyous reactions from friends and families in attendance as individual names were called.