It was a “pawsitively” terrific Tuesday as four- legged buddies from Paws4Healing visited Sierra View Medical Center. The compassionate cuties were at Sierra View to bring cheer to patients and employees alike. Along with their human companions, the Paws4Healing Therapy Dogs were on a mission to visit floors throughout the hospital where those who wished to could engage in a petting — or a cuddle — session! “Big and small, these friendly pets have made our day,” Sierra View posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you for visiting!” Paws 4 Healing is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and a proud Community Partner of Pet Partners® program. The program is actively taking new volunteers. For more information, visit https://paws4healing.info.