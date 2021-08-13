The man who led the 1991 Monache baseball team to an historic Valley title has died.
Longtime local education and coach Paul Begin died on August 4. He was 74. Begin led Monache to its first and only Valley title when the Marauders beat Bullard 5-4 in 1991 for the Division I Central Section crown in one of the most memorable moments in Porterville sports history. A packed crowd at Porterville College witnessed the Marauders win the Valley title.
Begin and the 1991 Monache baseball team was inducted into the Monache Hall of Fame in 2018. “I want to thank all of you guys for your effort and for your determination and for your ability to work together,” Begin told his team at the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony. “It was a sight to behold.”
But Begin's success went beyond just winning the Valley title. Begin was Monache's varsity baseball coach for 12 seasons and in nine of those seasons the Marauders advanced to the Valley playoffs. Begin also led Monache to four East Yosemite League titles in 1987, 1989, 1991 and 1992.
During his 12 seasons Begin coached numerous players who went onto play on the Division I college and professional level, including three players who went onto play in the Major Leagues:
Brant Brown, a 1989 Monache graduate, who's now the Los Angeles Dodgers co-hitting coach; 1992 graduate Steve Cox, a member of the 1991 Valley title team; and 1997 graduate Josh Labandeira.
And Begin's career went well beyond his tenure as Monache's baseball coach as well. He taught at Monache for 36 years.
He coached freshmen football for three years, junior varsity tennis for six years and varsity golf for five years. Before becoming the varsity baseball coach, Begin coached freshmen baseball for three years and junior varsity baseball for six years.
Begin's service to youth was also demonstrated by his first 12 years at Monache when he taught in deaf and hard of hearing classes. For the remainder of his time at Monache he taught social science.
Begin was also an avid golfer who loved to share his enthusiasm for the sport with his friends.