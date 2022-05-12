Edward Patino Jr. has been selected to represent Area 5 on the Burton School District Board.
Patino replaces Vikki Cervantes, who left her position on the board. A provisional appointment of Patino to the board was made by the current members of the board after a special board meeting was held on May 4 in which applicants were considered and interviewed.
“The opportunity to continue the work of past and current trustees is a goal that I am looking forward to,” Patino said. “Utilizing all avenues of input on decision making will help accomplish what is best for Burton School District. I am thankful for my family and friends that have encouraged me along the way.”