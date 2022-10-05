Porterville High Academy of Energy and Resource Occupations, AERO, Pathway students recently visited the large scale battery storage facility being developed by Southern California Edison at the Springville Substation by Success Lake.
This facility will hold 225 megawatts of electrical storage and students were able to get a first hand look at how the systems are set up, how they operate, and were able to observe people working to install the system. SCE is investing $500 million in the project designed to help prevent against blackouts.
“Having these types of opportunities is vital for our students so they gain accurate career information to make better decisions for themselves and their futures,” said Tamara Warren, PUSD Pathways Work-Based Learning Coordinator.
Dave Clark, Director of Membership Development with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, IBEW, and a former electrical worker, provided information and the tour for the AERO Pathway juniors. Clark is also AERO Advisory Board Vice-Chairman and provides a pre-apprenticeship opportunities to AERO seniors each year where they develop skills specific to those needed to enter into the Apprenticeship Program with IBEW once they graduate high school.
“I wished I had something like this Pathway when I was in high school. It’s exactly what I was missing,” Clark said. “I’m happy to help make connections for students to join this exciting field.”
During the tour, students heard from AERO Pathway alumni who are now working on the installation of this SCE Battery Storage Facility as Substitute Apprentices and learned about the IBEW Apprenticeship Program, which is a 5 year program including investments in training and education.
“This is a no-brainer for us, because we are looking for people who enjoy this work and also have certifications that AERO Pathway students are getting while in high school,” said Clark about the partnership between IBEW and AERO. “And the apprenticeship program provides job placement, good wages, health benefits, and more, for students right out of high school.”
“The PUSD Pathways Office is extremely thankful for the partnership with IBEW and BEI Construction so that our students can have these types of opportunities, especially since most job sites don’t allow access to anyone under the age of 18,” said Warren, speaking on the importance of the tour.
The next step is for more AERO students to enter into apprenticeship positions once they graduate high school. Through the IBEW Pre-Apprenticeship Program provided by Clark, students have potential for career advancement in the electrical field. PUSD has partnerships like this to enable Pathway students to be career ready and have more opportunities for their future.
To learn more about the PUSD Pathways program, visit www.pathways.portervilleschools.org.