Students in the Manufacturing and Construction Technology Academy, MCTA, at Monache were able to rise and shine. And as a result, a few more children will have the chance to rise and shine from a comfortable bed as well.
The academy pathway and the Rotary Club of Porterville teamed up for the club's Kots for Kids project. As a result the pathway was able to construct several beds that will be donated to families in need for their children.
“They're amazing,” said Rotary president Arlina Gillett. “I'm really impressed with the work.”
The project took more than a year to complete as it was temporarily shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. But after the students were able to return to campus they were able to complete the project.
Students who worked on the prototype before COVID-19 temporarily halted the project and students who worked on completing the project were: Kyleen Mitchell, Daniel Lopez, Rosalie Gaona, Preston Johnson, Kevin Zavala, Vanessa Rios, Elias Garcia, Fernando Alcantar, Christian Silva, Ashton Tilton, Mario Martinez, Robert Saldivar, Isaac Ceballos, Josiah Guzman, Ricardo Mendoza and Bradley Nicholson.
“It was very interesting,” Mitchell said. “I learned a lot of new tips. I learned a lot of new things.”
“It helped us get ahead in our course, too,” said Gaona, who graduated this year and hopes to become a woodshop teacher.
MCTA lead and woodworking teacher Tim Newby and industrial technology teacher Greg Hangar oversaw the project.
Art Serna of Art's Custom Cabinets in Lindsay also was a “huge help,” Newby said. The project fulfilled a number of criteria required in the academy, including fulfilling internship hours for the students as a result of working with Serna.
The project was also a part of the SkillsUSA program and fulfilled the community service requirement as well. “It kind of checked off the boxes for us,” Newby said.
Pathway counselor Zoty Briceno also helped the academy with having the project be a part of the Tulare County Office of Education's Step Up Challenge. As a result the project was awarded a $1,000 prize from the Step Up Challenge.
The trundle beds are twin size beds made of solid alder and birch plywood. The students designed the beds with a little help from Newby and Serna.
The beds also include an underneath drawer that can be rolled out that can store such items as clothes and toys. The beds can also be taken apart and can be easily moved.
The students did all of the wood and metal work on the beds. The staining of the beds was done by Serna. Mitchell and Lopez, who will both be seniors this coming school year, were among the students who did both wood and metal work on the beds.
The Rotary Club will purchase mattresses, bedding and pillows for the beds and then they'll be ready to be presented to deserving families in the area.