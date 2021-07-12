The grand opening of Saturday evening’s exhibit honoring the 60th anniversary of Porterville’s 1961 Centennial Celebration had many in attendance reminiscing about the ‘Party of the Century’ at the Porterville Museum.
Porterville Historical Museum Archivist John McWilliams kicked off the ceremony with a welcome. He proceeded with reading the forward to Jeff Edward’s book “Porterville ‘The Year that was 1961’” – a book about Porterville’s 100th year celebration.
“In 1961 Porterville celebrated their 100th anniversary with a year-long celebration that united the town like you would not believe. Porterville could have been called ‘Happy Town,’” McWilliams read and went on to read about the abandonment of the social letter and everyone, from upper class to low class, becoming friends.
McWilliams continued reading about something happening every week in town – from parades, street dances and concerts and shows on Main Street, to school children dressed in appropriate-time attire to Church Day, to Old-Time car days, shootings and burials.
He read about taking the show on the road to Kernville Whiskey Flat and to the frog jumping contest in Angels Camp, as well as to Bishop to celebrate their 100thanniversary, Sacramento and San Francisco where Porterville had its own parade up Market Street to the Civic Center and SF Mayor George Christopher gave the Key to the City to Porterville Mayor Jack Letsinger.
McWilliams read about the 1861-era clothing people made to wear in 1961 and of men wearing beards and calling themselves SOBs – the Supreme Order of Bushfaces, while the women were referred to as DOLLS – Divine Order of Lovely Ladies.
“The finale show was held at the Porterville College and the year came to an end,” McWilliams read.
However the new friendships continued and the year was remembered as fun and exciting, McWilliams said.
McWilliams, who was instrumental in putting the exhibit together and asking the community to lend clothing, souvenirs and photographs from 1961’s celebration to the exhibit, then introduced Porterville Historian Bill Horst.
“One thing most people don’t know is that the town did not start in 1861,” said Horst. “We did it (the centennial celebration) in 1961 because it was the centennial year of the Civil War.”
Horst talked to the crowd about Royal Porter Putnam buying the first 40 acres in Porterville. His historical talk also included everything from finding old letters prior to 1915 stamped with the letter ‘S’ in the town’s name – Portersville, to the name of the town which was once called Putnamville and eventually Porterville. He also mentioned Historian Ina Steiner’s version of Porterville, which he said was never proven.
Horst talked of the town’s boundaries, of the town’s original time capsule buried at one of the corners of Porterville City Hall, of the town’s cannon – which cost $150 and another $50 to have it delivered for the 1961 event – and numerous other stories.
Horst, who said he was 27 years old when he worked for Max Young Construction and was responsible in the building of numerous doctor buildings, as well as Pierpoint Lodge, the Ponderosa, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and numerous other buildings, he said, and all the monuments set by the Tulare County Ancient and Honorable Order of E. Clampus Vitus.
“It was very interesting,” said Edith La Vonne after the presentation. “I remember it well. I was 14 at the time. We lived within walking distance to town. There was something happening every weekend.”
La Vonne laughed as she talked about the wheelbarrow races that took place down Main Street from Olive to Morton avenues.
“They raced to the end so they were running. It was hysterical,” she said.
The evening began with guests visiting and reminiscing about the exhibit, and remembering the celebration of 1961.
“The whole town dressed up all year,” said Bobbie Caulk. “I moved here in 1930. I remember the centennial. Our mom made us kids dresses, complete with pantaloons. We wore that clothing all year when we went out – to church, shopping, school.”
Caulk reminisced about Bullard’s clothing shop and how the entire staff and store was completely decked in 1861 clothing and decorations.
Joyce Freeman, 92, had plenty of stories too. She talked with others about being precise with their clothing, which had to look exactly as they were in 1861.
“I made my own clothes. I used a treadle sewing machine and used a pattern for the dress,” she said as she talked about a dress on exhibit which she wore “all over town” in 1961.
Her outfit included a matching hat and purse, she said, but it was not in the exhibit.
“It was so much fun that year. My parents were always meeting people at the train and us kids would just run around all over the place,” she reminisced. “It was a fun year for the whole town of Porterville.”
Linda Hill, 69, and her husband, Roland, said they clearly remember. Linda Hill said her father, grandfather and every man she knew, let their facial hair grow.
“I was in third grade and Roland was four years ahead of me. We both went to St. Anne’s School. I remember on Fridays they sold root beer and penny candy for 1 cent or 2 cents at a little old-fashion store,” Linda Hill said.
The exhibit took an approximate six months to come to fruition, said Susan Uptain, Porterville Museum Treasurer who was also instrumental in putting it together.
Film shot by Jeff Edwards was sent to a laboratory in Los Angeles to have it digitized and the audio was placed on it by Bill Shaffer, she said.
“It was a real challenge but we got it all done,” she said.
The result was an approximate 15-minute video of Porterville’s 1961 celebration which ran on a loop at the exhibit.
Uptain also praised Vivien and Caroline, two interns from Harmony Magnet Academy who were instrumental in helping her. In addition, Uptain also praised PSW for taking photographs, blowing them up, and printing them on cardstock, and the community, who was ready to donate and/or loan historical items for the exhibit to the museum.
The exhibit runs through October at the Porterville Museum, currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s located at 257 N. D Street.