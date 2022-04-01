Remembering loved ones lost through violence while creating a peaceful environment was what Thursday was all about at Porterville Parenting Network’s “Peace for Everyone” event which offered the community an opportunity to gather in solidarity against community violence by planting flowers, painting rocks, hanging bright ribbons in honor of loved ones, and expressing peace and love to others.
Porterville Parenting Network Program Manager Paul Prado talked of having kindness and compassion towards all human beings and animals.
“I want to speak from the heart,” he said after he welcomed the crowd. “If our kids are OK, we are OK. Today, we are not OK. But we are on the road to be OK because we are resilient people. ‘Together we are stronger’ is our motto as we’ve moved through this pandemic that has turned our world upside down. Today we stand with our families and partners in the interests of peace, unity and purpose for the well-being of our children, families and community.”
Prado talked about the fire that ravaged the Porterville Public Library just prior to the COVID pandemic, taking with it the lives of Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones and Captain Raymond Figueroa, the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.
“May our thoughts and prayers be with them all,” Prado said. “Regrettably we need not look far as there has been a surge of violence and loss of life within our community. And just this past week, another shooting that involved two others being shot. May our prayers be with them. There’s been a surge of violence within our community, within our families, within our children.”
Recently, a 14 year old youth was shot and killed by another youth. And on Tuesday, two more individuals were shot, he said.
“We face this together and Parenting Network stands united and driven to be a platform for our children and families. And today will mark this day on Cesar Chavez Day as we create a Peace Garden to be a constant reminder as we strive towards good in the interest of peace,” Prado said.
Also speaking at the event was Lupita Ceballos, supervisor for the YES program at Monte Vista Elementary, who shared memories of the 14-year-old killed who everyone loved.
“He knew how to make the staff and students laugh and was always willing to help,” she said. “When he graduated, he walked to Monte Vista to say hi and talk. And he always had hugs before leaving for the day. He always gave us hugs.”
Ceballos' voice broke as she fought back tears.
“Truly one of a kind. He would turn a bad day into a great day,” Ceballos said. “The team and I will never forget him or those infectious laughs. He is truly missed.”
As she talked, several people could be seen wiping away tears as they remembered 14 year old Adan.
Also speaking were Sydney Owens in English and Rosana Alcantar in Spanish, facilitator and lead case worker, respectively, at Parenting Network.
They talked about the Teen Life Choices facility, which came about in 2018 as a safe place for youth, ages 12-17, in the community.
Also speaking were Jennie Perez who talked about the need for a mind change, and breathing and living in peace every day, and Teri Van Huss, chief financial officer at Parenting Network, who offered a prayer for the community.
Porterville Police Community Service Officer and Chaplain Steve Walker also offered a prayer.
“All it takes for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing. We need to do more than just read things in the news, more than just say ‘that’s too bad,’” Walker said. “Stand up for what is right. Speak up on things that are of value in the community.”
Walker said it was necessary to address the issues of the heart and talked of the two additional individuals shot Tuesday night.
“Taking away the tools — their guns — is not enough,” Walker said just prior to asking for a moment of silence. “We need to address these issues. Let it began with us. Do not let evil have it’s way”
A prayer for peace followed, as he asked for direction and understanding.
“Let’s move forward in action,” Prado said as he thanked all for attending. “This sends a loud message to our community, our families, our parents. My heart is filled with thoughts and prayers for you all today.”
And with that, the crowd dispensed to plant flowers, paint rocks, and sign and post ribbons on the chain-link fence.
Among those attending was Dub Prado, a single father, who took his five children, ages 6, 8, 9, 12 and 16, with him.
“I attend meetings for single fathers here and they let me know this was happening,” Dub Prado said. “It’ sad what has been happening with general violence. We’re here to show support for the community.”
Adan’s mother, Sandra Monroy, and her two friends, Olivia Cervantes and Iris Hernandez, were also there.
“He worked with us in the grapes. He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve to die like that,” Cervantes said.
The friends signed ribbons with “RIP Adan.”
“I miss him every day,” his mother said. “I think it’s great seeing the community coming together and especially those people who knew my son. He was a good man.”