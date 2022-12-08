The Porterville Children's Christmas Parade is set for tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. after being unanimously approved at Tuesday's regular meeting of the Porterville City Council.
Mayor Martha A. Flores exclaimed her excitement for the approval of the parade and how she will be able to participate in it, sharing she has never missed one.
The annual Porterville Children’s Christmas Parade presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Porterville, will be held on Main Street.
The parade begun by legendary Porterville Panther Director Buck Shaffer originally scheduled for Thursday, December 1 had to be rescheduled after being delayed for a week due to rain. The City of Porterville, the chamber, and the Rotary Club worked together to make sure the parade could still take place and be enjoyed by the community.
This year’s parade will begin at Morton Avenue and end at Olive Avenue. The theme for this year is “Here We Come A-Caroling,” which will feature at least 70 entries, including local floats and marching bands for the community to enjoy, as well as an appearance by Santa Claus.
Those attending the parade are also encouraged to support local vendors and businesses. There will be 11 vendors set up along Main Street selling a variety of items, from kettle corn to hot chocolate and there will be businesses open along Main Street as well.
The forecast calls for clear skies with a 30 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. well after the parade will be over as of the National Weather Forecast on Wednesday afternoon. But it will be cold as Thursday's high is forecast to be 56 with an overnight low of 40, so the temperature should be in the 40s during the parade. Those attending should bundle up to keep warm.
This will be the first time children and adults will be able to enjoy the lights of the parade at night in three years. The parade was last held at night in 2019. The parade was canceled in 2020 and still due to COVID-19 restrictions the parade was held during the day on a Saturday morning last year.
For a full list of the parade’s lineup visit the Porterville Chamber’s website at https://www.portervillechamber.org/childrens-christmas-parade-2022/. The parade lineup was also included in Wednesday's edition of The Recorder and is included in today's edition of The Recorder as well.
TATE, STOWE FAREWELL
The council said goodbye to council members Milt Stowe and Lawana Tate.
New council representatives will be sworn in to the dais in an upcoming meeting. Raymond Beltran, who defeated Tate in the November 8 election, and Greg Meister, who will be replacing Stowe, will be sworn in.
Tate reflected on the last year, saying it has been progressive and thanked the city staff for their patience as she familiarized herself with her role as a city representative. She said it was a learning experience like none other.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo acknowledged Tate for her flexibility over the past year and her willingness to be involved.
City Manager John Lollis spoke graciously of Tate and thanked her for her time in office.
"I want to express my gratitude, and the staff's gratitude, and I think I speak for the council in this regard to council member Tate," said Lollis. "When she took the dais there was a fair amount of uncertainty politically and as the community has come to learn about. There was some stuff going on in the background that wasn't great so I appreciate the grace and patience and willingness to learn and try to understand things. It was a very uncertain time when you assumed office so just want to say thank you for that. It's been a real pleasure."
Fond words also came for Stowe who has spent virtually his life dedicating time to the community in one way or another. At Tuesday's meeting, emotional sentiments and a few tears were shed as the dais said goodbye to Stowe for the final time.
Council member Donald Weyhrauch said he enjoyed working with Stowe on the council.
"I've heard a lot about you over the years," said Weyhrauch. "I've appreciated your senior wisdom in person over these last few months as a council member. I look forward to hearing more from you over the next few years as you stick around."
Carrillo spoke about the community and how Stowe has become a valued and admired member of the city.
"Our community loves you," said Carrillo. "Whether we know you from sports or time as a public servant and just being a good human being. We will definitely miss you and your discussions and sharing history on things. I will miss that myself, but you deserve the time with your family."
Flores did her best not to get emotional while saying goodbye to her fellow council member.
"Milt Stowe, I am very grateful to having served and worked with you even before I came on to the council," said Flores.
Lollis said he was 25 when he first met Stowe officiating volleyball together and continued to explain how their relationship continued and bloomed.
"You've helped many folks," said Lollis. "You've helped me, you helped me become a good manager. You really mentored me and that's continued on… You have all of the honor and appreciation of the staff and just thank you for all that you've done."
Stowe, who thanked his wife for her continued support, was surrounded by love on Tuesday night as he left his last meeting.
"You know I'm not good at saying goodbyes," said Stowe. "I joined the council after a great deal of coaxing from people in town."
Stowe said he wanted to help clean up Porterville during his time on the dais and thanked the city staff for all of their hard work. Stowe said the best move the city made was hiring John Lollis as city manager, and said he's worked for five different cities as a department head but nothing matches Porterville.
"I never had an agenda when I came here, I never had a business," said Stowe. "Had a community and that's the way I've felt. This is where I wanted to be. And this is where I'm going to die. I will be in Porterville for the rest of my life."
A special city council meeting will be held on December 13 beginning at 5:30 p.m. to swear in Meister and Beltran. The meeting can be viewed via livestream on YouTube or can be attended in person at City Hall.