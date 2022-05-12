The Porterville High girls basketball team made serious strides this year. From earning an overall record of 29–5 and sweeping the East Yosemite league at 8-0; to a valiant run for the State Finals that ended just one game short.
One of the leading members and the captain of the team Nseije Ortiz signed on with Division II Holy Names University on Wednesday. Holy Names is located in Oakland and has a list of respectable alumni including Luisa Moreno who was a leader in the United States labor movement and a social activist; and radio host and actor Brian Copeland.
With her new spot open on the Hawks, Nseije's record this year stands on its own, with Ortiz's points per game at 16.9. When asked about her feelings Ortiz had this to say: “Honestly I'm very nervous. There's a lot now to look back on and just how to look at, it is important. I'm so happy to have played with PHS and the Panthers, they've been really good friends to me and coach (Dave) Kavern has been a huge influence.
“I've been playing varsity basketball since my freshman year, and it's been a blast. I played volleyball for a short bit but basketball has been the biggest influence. I was happy with how we played even though we were one game short of state this year.”
About her plans, Ortiz said, “I'm looking forward to keep playing basketball but I'm going to major in Political Science and Law. I know it'll be a tough challenge but I think it'll be a good fit with my start here.
“I'm looking forward to getting to know new people in the big city, it'll be nice being close to San Francisco as someone who's never left California besides for games. It'll be very hard leaving my friends and family though. Thankfully with face-time and phone calls I hope I can keep from being too homesick.”
Before she returned to her family and friends, Nseije wanted to thank Kavern. “I really want to thank coach Kavern and his wife Diane for always being so amazing and for always helping me grow my talent. Coach Kavern would always be happy to open the gym for me to get a few shots in.
“I have so many people to thank I think I'll just say this. Thank you to all the coaches and people who've helped me get here. Just know that one day I hope to repay all of you for your kindness and patience.”
Kavern said he was proud of Ortiz. “I couldn't be much prouder. You can really see just how mature she's gotten from freshman year to senior. I got to watch her develop her leadership skills on and off the court during this time.
“When she first joined us we had a rather senior team so she didn't need to step up but she did anyway. Being captain has been really rewarding for her as I see all the hard work and dedication it takes to keep up with it. It's enough to get the attention of such a wonderful school like Holy Names.”