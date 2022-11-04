The Porterville High football team had its first round game in the CIF Central Section Division 3 Football playoffs. The Panthers faced off against the Independence Falcons at Rankin Stadium on Friday and unfortunately came out losing 28-7.
The first quarter started well for the Panthers. Alfredo Nunez and Izaya Welsh made a good team by working the ball up the field. Samuel Alcantar had a great catch to get the Panthers to a fourth and six on the Falcons 45 yard line. Darryl Toney then nabbed a pass from Panther quarterback Rocky Arguijo and made a huge run down to the Falcons end zone for the score. James Atkinson Jr. nailed the point after for the Panthers to give them the lead, 7-0 with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter.
A back and forth series of pushes from both teams led to little ground being given up and each team was struggling for a first down. Atkinson, Luis Lara, Jaret Garcia, and Marlo Rodriguez-Hernandez made several solid tackles for the Panthers to lead the Gang Green defense.
The Falcons had only four yards to go and the Panthers refused to give up, stopping them on their fourth down with a tackle by Aeden Dowdy. It was the Panthers turn to press and they tried their best. A pass to Garcia was sent up the middle but he was stopped only a few yards into the run. Again the Panthers pushed through Garcia, only netting a couple more yards. This drew a timeout from the Panthers as Coach Keith Thompson talked it out with his team.
The Panthers weren't able to keep their momentum and lost the ball on the next play to the Falcons. A few minutes into the second quarter the Falcons made a mad dash to the Panthers end zone. A fast run from the Falcons wide receiver to the end zone tied the score 7-7.
As the Panthers had a first and 10 at the Falcons 45 yard line, a pass to Garcia looked like it was going to be met with a Falcon wall of defenders but his teammate Johnathan Rose literally had Garcia's back. Rose pushed Garcia from behind, blasting Falcon defenders out of the way and pushing the Panthers line of scrimmage down field. Eventually the duo were brought down on the Falcons 29 yard line. Nunez had a gain of 13 when he landed a pass from Arguijo and ran to the Falcons 16 yard line.
But an interception stopped the threat. Masyn Hernandez had an interception for PHS and returned it for a handful of yards before being brought down. The end of the first half came with the score 7-7.
A good play by Arguijo to start the third quarter off was just what the Panthers needed but the Falcons had other plans and a fierce battle during the third quarter made sure that no team scored as the teams fought tooth and nail for each yard gained.
The fourth quarter seemed to spell disaster for the Panthers as some of their fire seemed to burn out. There was a number of repeated rushes up the middle for only a few yards gain and they just weren't enough to push the Falcons back.
The tide started to turn and a huge run from the Falcons landed them into Panther territory at the 29 yard line. With a steady resistance not slowing them down, the Falcons managed to push through the Gang Green defense for their second and then third and then fourth touchdowns of the night in the next five minutes of play. The Panthers never stopped fighting but ultimately ended the game losing 28-7.