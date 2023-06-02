Jamison Stadium was filled to capacity for the 2023 Porterville High School graduation on Thursday.
Families, friends, and teachers applauded and cheered as 483 seniors walked into Jamison Stadium.
PHS Class President Kaleb Klarcyk welcomed everyone to the 2023 PHS ceremony. He thanked his class for making it a fantastic year, saying they had been through obstacles no other graduating class had experienced, including going through a COVID pandemic.
Online learning was difficult for many, Klarcyk said, and when they were back in person, campus life and spirit weren’t the same. During their senior year they had to build morale and school spirit again, he said. “Now we have it all, the renowned Panther Band, the academics, athletics, and Panther pride,” he said.
Nine valedictorians Giselle Alcantar, Lisbeth Andrade, Charles Bodoh, Jake Kroutil, America Lemus Zavala, Hannah McCoy, Damian Ojeda, Mariana Ramos Silva, and Ellie Scheer gave varied speeches, in English, and Alcantar and Ramos Silva in Spanish.
Alcantar spoke about setting their schedules on their phone's wallpaper to avoid looking like freshmen since they yearned for adulthood. She told classmates to remember the sacrifices made to graduate, thanking her parents for their unwavering support. She also told them to turn their fears and weaknesses into strength, and not be afraid of uncertainty and obstacles. “The key to success is remembering where we came from, staying humble, and continuously extending a hand to those in need,” she said.
Lemus Zavala used the 2023 graduation theme quoting Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Strength does not come from winning. Develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.
These last four years have been trying for many, that you are here today shows strength and resilience. These strengths will carry us through the rest of our lives. Graduation is the beginning of the larger journey of life, let your future take you somewhere.”
Bodoh said their high school experience was unique, and something only their generation could fully grasp. They were just experiencing high school fully, when they were thrown into the pandemic, which flipped their world upside down. But that didn't dampen class spirit, he said. “Everyone made their senior year an unforgettable experience.”
Ojeda said the class weathered storms and celebrated victories, and lifted each other up during their most challenging moments.
He thanked his family for their unwavering love, guidance, and sacrifices that made him who he is. He thanked his friends and said, "Your support, laughter, and understanding carried me through the highs and lows of high school. Please know your presence has had a lasting impact on my journey. You have been my biggest supporters, constantly encouraging me to reach for the stars.”
McCoy thanked parents, teachers, and friends who gave her the strength needed to succeed. She said she struggled but it taught her the important skill of communication and responsibility.
Scheer spoke about activities at PHS, FFA events, and practices, and thanked the staff, parent volunteers and her family for their support.
She told graduates, "These four years will rest in our minds soon as fond memories, but we will never forget what it means to be a Panther."
Kroutil said, "We have accomplished so much together. This class has three Valley (championship) teams, and created an environment on campus where it feels good to come to school every day.
Coming out of three Covid-ridden years, it was hard to tell what our identity was going to look like. Had this state of Covid dullness ruined high school for us? Nobody knew.
“With the help of a few teachers and a spirited class, we have done the impossible. A resurrection if you will. To the people who helped me get where I am, you know who you are, thank you and I love you.”
"It has been a pleasure to have shared these past 4 years with you, and an honor to be here today,” said Andrade, “Thank you to my parents for teaching me that with hard work, resilience, and determination, dreams can come true.
“I believe graduating high school doesn’t mark the end of our story, but rather the beginning of a new world of hurdles, accomplishments, and memories yet to be made.
“Our graduating quote tells us that strength does not come from winning. Resilience through hardships shows each individual’s strength. I want you to know I am proud of you and all your strengths.
“I wish you good luck on your future endeavors, may you achieve everything you set your mind to and put your heart in.”
PHS Principal Jose Valdez spoke with pride about the graduates and their accomplishments and thanked parents, family, teachers, and counselors for supporting them.
He thanked them for carrying forward the Panther traditions of academic excellence and being persons of character. “This amazing class has weathered and overcome a pandemic and demonstrated grit and perseverance.
“This spectacular class of 2023 is filled with many success stories…for example… it has Julieth Reyes who is a Gates Scholarship recipient. Congratulations Julieth.
“ I am very proud of our 9 valedictorians.
“Of the more than 483 graduates, 92 graduates were California Scholastic Federation Seal bearers, with 71 graduates achieved a GPA of 4.0 or higher, and they have habits that will bring them much success in the future.”
He also recognized the 103 Biliteracy Seal Bearers which is the most in the district by a large margin, he said.
Valdez also recognized 20 graduates entering the military, and thanked them for their service. And there were many students accepted to top ranking colleges all over the U.S. And graduates who had college credits, 222 who were attending PC.And 80 to Fresno State …. and the list went on and on.
Valdez went on to name other successes and awards within the choir, band and athletics.
"On behalf of PHS administration, faculty and staff . . .you have been outstanding. You have made a difference. Best wishes and may your dreams come true. Go Panthers.”