Jim Entz, Art Professor at Porterville College welcomed five veterans who spoke of their service experiences during and after the wars they were involved in.
Students and the public attended the CHAP event in the PC Theater where moderator Marilyn Pankey asked questions and the veterans answered, before the public asked questions. Pankey introduced herself and said, “I’m happy to see all of you, but I was around during WWII.”
The veterans were Nicholas Oliva, Roland, Hill, Cody Ridenour, Greg King and Evert Morgan.
Oliva joined the U.S. Army in 1999, and said he really didn’t know what patriotism was about until after 2003, once they got into Baghdad. He saw things you see in movies. He said, “It’s a whole different world.” Oliva served in Operation Iraqi Freedon and served for a total of 12 years.
Hill graduated from Porterville High in 1966, and was attending PC, and had let his grades slip a bit, he said, and then his whole life changed when he was drafted in 1968 into the Army. He was trained as a helicopter crew chief/mechanic and served for 13 months in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970.
Ridenour joined the Coast Guard in 2010 to create better opportunities in his life, to help others, and save lives, he said.
King got drafted into the Army and served from 1969 until 1971. He trained as a Marine for a year before going to Vietnam. He was there for a short while before he got wounded. He said, “My life completely changed. We were never in a secure location.” King also said, “The most important place is here.”
Morgan was drafted into the Army, but joined the Marines. He served as an infantryman and platoon leader in Vietnam for 8 1/2 months, “in constant combat,” he said. He was wounded 3 times. He received 3 Purple Hearts and two Presidential Unit Citations. “The Purple Hearts got me out of Viet Nam,” said Morgan.
QUESTION: Were the men drafted or did they enlist?
The older panelists, the Vietnam veterans, said at 18 everyone had to sign up or potentially move to Canada to escape the draft.
QUESTION: What was it like being away from home, family, friends?
One of the Vietnam veterans said in 1968 everyone knew where Vietnam was because of television and the media.
Another said, “If you go to a third world country, you don’t know where you are.”
Morgan said, “You don’t really know where you are, doing your job,” mainly because of a lack of information
The veterans said back then you wrote Airmail letters to your family, and an advantage to service members was “free postage.”
Morgan said the best radio available to them in Vietnam was 25 miles away.
QUESTION: “What were your adjustments to every day life when you returned?”
“It was different for me, being in the Caribbean,” said Ridenour. They were making drug busts, seizing contraband, and saving lives, he said.
Morgan said when he was overseas you had to “go into a whole different level of instinct to survive.” But survivors of the war came home, and got jobs, he said.
QUESTION: Did the men keep in touch with the individuals they served with?
One of the Vietnam veterans said he received a call 26 years after he returned “about a reunion. He said 240 Marines showed up. Anyone who served as a Marine.”
QUESTION: Did they receive assistance from the military?
Oliva said there was assistance available, but he said he didn’t think his needs were met.
Hill said there was a lot of resistance to Vietnam veterans when they returned home, and they were advised to take off their uniforms and wear civilian clothes. He said, “Neither the military nor society did anything for us.”
Ridenour said when he returned to civilian life, he didn’t realize he had medical insurance and other benefits.
“The situation for Vietnam veterans back then was that you might not get hired. There was no real assistance available,” said King. “It puts you in survival mode.”
Morgan said he never socialized in big groups, and it was 58 years before he went to the Veterans Administration. “No one ever told you what was available.”
He told a story about a fellow veteran who had a skull fracture. When the man finally went to the V.A, they were able to take care of all his medical needs.
QUESTION: “How can you encourage students to serve in the military?
Ridenour said the military paid for his college and helped put him on the right path in his life.
Hill said even though he was offered a reenlistment bonus, he didn’t take it.
But he did learn a great deal in the military, and he went through a good training course, he said. While serving there were good times, but also bad times, he said.
King said he really didn’t want to stay in the military, but he did gain a good understanding of himself.
Morgan said in 1969 the military made him a good offer, but he realized he couldn’t survive 2 more tours of Vietnam.
The veterans responded at various times to various questions and one was about what made their particular war unique?
“You learn to depend upon certain things. That group of people at that time,” said Morgan as he described the camaraderie of soldiers depending upon each other's solidarity.
King spoke about camaraderie between the groups of soldiers and the dependance upon each other. The camaraderie between military veterans, and life long friendships.
As Hill thought about Vietnam he said the war was a political war, not a military engagement.
Oliva said when they were in Iraq on a combat mission they all knew exactly what they needed to do.
Morgan spoke about relationships in the military, and he said during the war you don’t want to know a soldier's personal details, you want to know you can depend upon a soldier's skills to survive, saying “A unit that goes in and stays together” was vital.
QUESTION: “Is there a place for women in the military?”
Morgan replied, “There are all kinds of jobs for women in the military.”
QUESTION: “What is your opinion of a volunteer military?”
“It’s not as good as it was in the past,” said Morgan, “You have to have the discipline.
“I disagree,” said Hill, “The soldier of today is smarter, and better educated. But back then, soldiers were more disciplined.
“But technology is also so much better, but you have to have good, committed people.”
“When I joined,” said Oliva, “I was having fun. But I was a bad bad boy, because of my choices. Then I did another 6 years, and I graduated. And I’ve gone back to school.”
“When I got out I was a specialist in the Army, a non-commissioned officer and the awards are just ribbons,” said Hill.
King said he “got out and got a purple heart.”
“If you look,” said Morgan, “there are heroes all over the place.”
QUESTION: “How do you keep the morale up?
Hill said when they were in Vietnam they flew back to the airfield every night, but to keep up morale they would occasionally get some beer.
All the older veterans said they would have given anything to have access to cell phones in those days. . . .
Oliva said during Iraqi Freedom you had to have money to buy a satellite phone.
There were internet cafes available to soldiers but they were few and far between, he said.