Porterville author Ela Pandya will bring the final piece of her three-part memoir series to The Book Nook on Friday, September 1 as part of Visalia’s monthly First Friday Art Walk event. The event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.
Pandya, who relocated to the United States after an arranged marriage to an American man, has traced her entire life through Parts One and Two of I Made Lemonade. Now The Book Nook is proud to spotlight Part Three of her much-anticipated memoir series.
In Parts One and Two of her I Made Lemonade memoir series, Pandya traced through her remarkable history from India to the United States. In Part One, she navigated through the conflicts of an arranged marriage, her immigration to the United States, and a new life as a mother in a new country. Part Two covers Pandya’s pursuit of equality, the intricacies of her multicultural family, and her determination to better understand her children’s own educational opportunities. Now in Part Three, Pandya dives into the complexities of America’s healthcare industry, the life of a surgeon’s wife, and how she balanced her core beliefs across a family that blended two distinctly different cultures.
“I actually had to stop writing for two years between Parts Two and Three,” said Pandya. “Part Three is so much closer to where I’m at with my life right now. Sometimes, it becomes an everyday struggle to confront your past, but I believe that challenges make you stronger and better. And I hold onto that belief as tightly as I possibly can each day.”
I Made Lemonade Parts One, Two and Three are available now at The Book Nook, which opened its doors in October 2022. Owned and operated as a division of Family HealthCare Network, The Book Nook serves as the newest addition to FHCN’s literacy initiative with the goal of increasing literacy rates throughout Visalia and surrounding communities. Since opening its doors, The Book Nook has served as a platform for local artists and authors to introduce themselves to a larger audience and share their work with people of the surrounding community.
The Book Nook is located at 114 W. Main Street, Suite 102, Visalia.
Event Details: First Friday Art Walk @ The Book Nook
Where: 114 W Main Street, Suite 102
When: Friday September 1st, 6:00-7:00pm