The Palace is coming back.
It will be coming back in a different form that blends the old with the new, but the name that was a part of downtown Porterville for so long will be returning to the historic building at Oak and Main. The Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar will open on November 18.
The restaurant will replace Fugazzi's, which was in Porterville for less than three years. But the owners of Fugazzi's, which had locations throughout Tulare and Kings Counties, recently retired. The owners of Fugazzi's gave those involved in the restaurant a a chance to continue to operate Fugazzi's at its various locations.
But through a chain reaction of events Porterville's Fugazzi's is becoming the Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar. Greg Woodard, who owns the building at Oak and Third, is now also the owner of the Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar.
The restaurant is temporarily closed as Fugazzi's closed its doors at the location on October 31. But the new restaurant will be up and running on November 18.
And the new restaurant will continue to serve the favorites that were offered by Fugazzi's. But Woodard said the restaurant will also serve the food that was known for at the Palace, comfort food that Porterville is used to.
The Fugazzi's influence will continue as the entire staff who worked at the Porterville Fugazzi's location will continue to work at the new restaurant, including Cole Davis. Davis, who joined Fugazzi's as a bartender, will be the manager of The Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar. “Cole stepped up to the plate and became our manager,” Woodard said.
Other management who worked at the Porterville Fugazzi's location staying are service manager Anna Grande and kitchen manager Ruben Romero.
Romero said the new restaurant's goal to provide for an “experience and a place where you can dine and have a great time.”
Woodard also said that was his goal when he bought the building 15 years ago, to bring a restaurant that would provide fine dining and an experience for family and friends.
About the owners of Fugazzi's, Woodard said, “we're so grateful that they came.”
But when the Fugazzi's owners presented Woodard with two possible owners to buy the Fugazzi's restaurant located in Porterville, Woodard said he decided to buy the restaurant himself, leading to the creation of the The Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar. “I became the high bidder,” Woodard said.
“We have a vision for this building, for this downtown,” said Woodard about why he bought the building.
Woodard said it's not about the money. “The Palace building started as a labor of love to give back something to this community. It took us years. I still have a vision for a great place.”
And that vision is, Woodard said, “a fine dining experience than can enjoy in Porterville that they can't find anywhere else.”
Woodard said Davis is making improvements across the board, including in the menu and service. Davis said customer service will be stressed. The improvements go as far as making sure all of the chairs at the dining tables are padded.
The elevator to the second floor where the restaurant is located will continue to be in service. Davis stressed he wanted to provide those dining with nice dining atmosphere looking over Main Street. “All of the changes that are going to be made are going to be great improvements,” Woodard said.
About the Fugazzi's influence, Woodard said, “we still have a lot of the great features they have enjoyed before.”
But he added he also wanted to bring The Palace back in some form. “Everybody's got a lot of good memories of The Palace,” Woodard said.
About his management team of Davis, Grande and Romero, Woodard said, “they're customer skills and ideas are off the charts. I'm really, really looking forward to teaming up with them.”
Woodard said the restaurant will offer gift cards, specials, special cocktails and unique weekly and monthly events such as wine and whiskey tastings. He said the restaurant will have banquet facilities that can seat anywhere from 14 to 90 people for community service clubs and other groups. Woodard said he would like other attractions such as jazz music to be featured at the restaurant as well.
Davis said local suppliers will be used as much as possible. He added one of the suppliers used will be Central Coast Wine, Spirits and Beers.
The restaurant will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Davis said it's planned within a couple of weeks of the restaurant opening for it to offer lunch and to expand its hours to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Those interested can keep track of the restaurant's progress by going to the Palace Kitchen+Craft Bar Facebook page and the restaurant will also have a website.
When describing the restaurant Woodard said, “it's kind of the meeting of the old with the new.” He added there will be “a real emphasis on quality and experience.”