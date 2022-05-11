Bryce Painter of Granite Hills High School won the CIF Central Section Area Championship in boys golf, shooting a par-72 on Monday at the Tulare Golf Course. Painter advanced to the CIF Central Section Championship at Rio Bravo Country Club in Bakersfield on Monday, May 16.
Painter wins Central Section Area title
