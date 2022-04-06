Bryce Painter fired a 1-under-par 34 to be the low score medalist for the Granite Hills High boys golf team in an East Sequoia League Tournament on Monday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course.
Granite battled Lindsay for second place in the event, finishing one stroke behind the Cardinals. Lindsay finished with a 258 while Granite finished with a 259. Sierra Pacific won the event with a 196.
Also for Granite, Gage Snider shot a 50 to finish 10th in the event. Esetaban Alvarez and Jose Medina each fired a 56, Francisco Martinez shot a 63 and Joel Iniguez had a 64 for the Grizzlies.
Brian Castillo finished seventh in the event for Lindsay with a 45. Iker Miguel tied for 10th with Snider as he also shot a 50 for Lindsay.
Also for Lindsay, Ramon Camerena fired a 51, Ethan Garcia shot a 53, Alexander Salinas fired a 59 and Fernando Gonzalez shot a 65.
Strathmore finished with a 293 in the event. For the Spartans, Casen Pugh fired a 56, Jay Dillon shot a 57, Jack Bailey fired a 59, Jacob Anderson shot a 63, Peyton Ickes fired a 58 and J.J. Correa shot a 68.