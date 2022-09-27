On a warm Saturday afternoon, Mitch Brown, Porterville Fair Board President, spoke to families, friends and donors assembled at the Porterville Fairgrounds main barn and thanked them for their support.
"I thank everyone for coming out today to celebrate a milestone we are very proud of.”
He introduce the fair board members who are present, John Arnold, Richard Callison, Dennis Sexton, Bobby Ruffa, and Jerry Clark, and also thanked directors emeritus Bob Mailand, Gary Kaiser, and John Corkins.
In addition he thanked the Rollin Relics Car Club of Porterville for “displaying your beautiful cars for us!” And he thanked the teams who competed in the Chili Cook-Off in the Porterville Fair Heritage Association's fundraiser.
“And thank you Heritage Association for sponsoring this celebration,” Brown said.
“We are proud to announce that the Fair's $1.2 million loan with the City of Porterville has been paid in full. We thank the City for their support”
The debt was paid off 10 years before it was due, saving more than $425,000.
“This was no small feat,” Brown said. “The Heritage Association alone has raised $198,000 producing income generating events, and over $225,000 through their scholarship program and the sale of the Heritage Animal over 9 years.
“The remainder of the repaid debt has come from the very generous community and many donated materials and services.”
Brown said the fairgrounds are open and busy much more than just the five days of the fair each May. He said there's a wide variety events held year-round at the fairgrounds, including weddings, quinceaneras, stock shows, fire camps and rodeos.
He said many are unaware the Porterville Fair has a small staff of four, Fair Manager Susie Godfrey, Carolyn McCuen, Ronda Day, and Raul Villalobos. He added the fairgrounds operate “smoothly with an Army of committed volunteers..”
“We have been committed to retiring the debt as soon as possible,” Brown said. “In the near future we will start moving forward with future improvements and growth to the facilities. As the Board President it is with great honor and pride that we can now burn the mortgage note."
With a can to catch the debris, Brown lit the note of debt, and let it burn, to applause.
"Thank you for joining us today with your generous support," said Brown. "And now It's time for the main event, and I wish all ticket holders' good luck on the plop drop" as he referred to Cow Patty Bingo and the Chili Cook off, the Heritage Association's main fundraiser.
The Porterville fair was established in 1948, and it's entirely a non-profit organization, and receives no state or federal funding. It's 100 percent community funded, and many of the families have been involved for generations showing animals, as donors, or with 4-H or FFA.
The fair board states the fair is all about family, community, and service. That's why everyone involved is "fair family," and the basics still matter: people, community, hard work, and commitment, the fair board stated.
The Porterville Fairgrounds currently host many different occasions year round and bring much needed tourism and income to Porterville and the surrounding areas, the fair board added.
Kathy Arnold, President of the Heritage Association said their mission is to ensure the growth and viability of youth related educational programs, exhibits, and future projects needed at the fairgrounds. The Heritage Association is dedicated to supporting the fair so it can continue to be an exemplary multi-use community resource for the future, she said.
Brown said, "Now all the monies raised will improve the grounds and facilities, and will ensure the viability of the fairgrounds."