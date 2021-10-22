Some semblance of normalcy will really return to Porterville this weekend as two pageants in the community will be held.
But alas a sign that normalcy hasn't been completely restored was shown by the fact the Rib Cookoff that has been a part of Pioneer Days has been canceled. And Pioneer Days which has been an extensive downtown event for years will just consist of the Miss Pioneer Days Pageant this year.
But while other events such as the Rib Cookoff have had difficulty coming back from the pandemic, the Miss Pioneer Days Pageant to be held at 6 p.m. today at Centennial Park is coming back strong.
And a cherished tradition in the community is also returning this year as the 75th annual Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant to determine Miss Porterville will be held Saturday, October 23 at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
Three Monache seniors will vie for the title of Miss Porterville: Lily Cisneros, Azaleia Rose Guiterrez and Kyleen Mitchell.
Admission the Veterans Homecoming Pageant is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the pageant begins at 6:30.
There will be an introduction from Ruben Bonilla, Veterans Homecoming Chairman, American Legion Post 20 and a welcome from Master of Ceremonies Leesa Rojas.
The schedule will then consist of Cisneros, Gutierrez and Mitchell performing a spirit dance. Veterans and current military personnel will also be recognized at the pageant.
The contestants will then be introducted and will participate in a question and answer session and will perform their talent.
Cisneros will recite an origional poem, “The Life After.” Gutierrez will do a speed painting titled “The Glory of Freedom.” Mitchell will recite an original poem “The Fallen Thirteen” accomplanied by a video of her creating an American flag from wood.
Current Miss Porterville Madison Chapman will recap her two year reign as queen and then the 2021-2022 queen, senior princess and attendant will be crowned.
Mitchell is the daughter of Christina Floyd and Timothy Floyd. Gutierrez is the daughter of Brian Anthony Gutierrez and Rosemary Rodriguez. Cisneros is the daughter of Bulmaro and Araceli Cisneros.
PIONEER DAYS
The difficulty of coming back from the pandemic was shown when not enough entries were received to hold a rib cookoff. But City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore said plans are already underway to restore the Pioneer Days in its entirety next year.
“We will be looking forward to having it in-person and back to a fantastic community event if at the time circumstances are favorable to us do so in a safe manner,” said Moore about the Pioneer Days activities and cookoff.
And there are 14 contestants for tonight's Pioneer Days pageant, eight competing to be Little Miss Pioneer Days for ages 3-6 and six competing for Junior Miss Pioneer Days for ages 7-10. Moore said the pageant is shaping up “to be our biggest one yet.”
Contestants can score a total of 99 points as they will be judged in three areas: introduction and personality, 33 percent; stage presence, 33 percent; and western costume and modeling, 33 percent.
The contestants are:
Little Miss Pioneer Days:
Breseida Alcantar, 3; Kamila Cordova-Arechiga, 4; Layla Gianetto, 3; Khloie Gundrun, 3; Alexis Shapiro, 4; Jayleen Suarez-Corona, 3; Angel Trevino, 5; Faith Heaven Trevino, 3.
Junior Miss Pioneer Days:
Sophia Ayala, 7; Londy Helms, 7; Madelyn Isch, 9; Marceline Phengsavath, 7; Kandria Russell, 7; Melanie Ava Torres, 7.