why PACC provided such a generous donation so the St. Anne's Food Pantry could have a walk-in freezer.
“Because it's our job to help those in need,” Lindgren said.
PACC board members presented St. Anne's Food Pantry Director George Martinez with a $12,000 check on Tuesday that will pay for half the $24,000 needed so the pantry located off of Orange across from Santa Fe Elementary School can have a much needed 10 x 20 walk in freezer.
And since $12,000 was already raised for the freezer, Martinez can go ahead and order the freezer. “Now I have all of it,” said Martinez about what's needed for the freezer. “Now I can order that freezer this week.”
He said it will take a month for St. Anne's Food Pantry to have the freezer up and running. The freezer will have to be assembled.
“We've done it before,” said Martinez about assembling a freezer. “I'll have plenty of guys to put it together in a day.”
Beside PACC board members said it's a win-win for them as St. Anne's Food Pantry and PACC refer families to each other. PACC refers families in need of food to St. Anne's Food Pantry while those at St. Anne's refer low income families to PACC to provide housing, health and human services they need. PACC also distributes Bimbo Bakery products to numerous organizations in the area.
“Because they've helped us so many times,” said LaDonna Grigsby about why PACC made such a generous donation for the freezer. “We're always working together.”
Martinez said the interest in helping St. Anne's Food Pantry obtain a freezer increased after an article that appeared in The Recorder on the annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive in which Grocery Outlet worked with the pantry mentioned the pantry's need for a freezer.
Martinez said people began calling him and organizations such as the Rotary Club of Porterville showed interest in helping out. “Different organizations were calling saying I'd like to help,” he said.
While the pantry now has enough funds for a freezer Martinez said future donations can be used for the plumbing and electricity that will be needed to run the freezer.
Martinez said there's a need for the freezer because of the Feeding America program that's allowing grocery stores to donate their surplus food with the stores donating a lot of meat and other frozen items. “As a result we're receiving so many more donates from grocery stores,” said Martinez.
But Martinez said the pantry really has no room to store all that food, but the freezer will take care of that issue.
“We're so fortunate,” Martinez said. “Things just fall together for us.”
Martinez also talked about the need the pantry fulfills. Over the last few months, the pantry has been feeding more than 750 families a month, an increase over about 400 to 500 families a month the pantry was serving, Martinez said.
For more information on St. Anne's Food Pantry, visit stannesfoodpantry.org For more information on PACC visit www.pacprovides.org