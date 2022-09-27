Porterville Area Coordination Council executive director Ryan Land and PACC volunteer Fred Beltran were down at the PACC warehouse at 368 E. Date on Monday morning doing what they've had to do lately — and periodically for some time now.
They were improvising as they trying to make the necessary arrangements to carry out the bi-weekly task of picking of day old Bimbo bakery products on Monday afternoon. The donation was scheduled to be distributed to 11 organizations this morning.
PACC has been improvising since its 1990 Chevy 2500 truck with a flatbed and hydraulic lift were stolen again. It's at least the fourth time the truck has been stolen and the second time in the last two years.
This time the truck was found at Avenue 148 and Road 208 and again it was found in a state in which it's unusable. But this time the needed repairs to the truck that will need to be done may not be able to be done and PACC may not be able to use the truck ever again.
The hydraulic lift and flatbed were taken from the truck and it's in a condition in which it looks like someone tried to burn the truck when they actually tried to paint it. Beltran said Porterville Police has told him they have a suspect for the theft of the truck in custody. “It's in a condition that unfortunately that isn't capable for the use that we used it,” Land said.
Land said Hula Towing is storing the truck and is not charging PACC for the storage which Land said the organization is grateful.
For now PACC is using Beltran's truck and trailer which was used for Monday's pickup. Beltran was at the PACC warehouse on Monday morning putting together a ramp to be used with the trailer.
PACC picks up the day old bakery products that are distributed to 25 organizations twice a week. PACC also provides numerous services for those in need in the community and the surrounding area.
“It's working pretty good as a temporary solution,” said Land about Beltran's truck and trailer. But he said the truck and trailer still can't replace the truck with a hydraulic lift and flatbed that PACC was using. “The hydraulic lift is crucial in loading and unloading,” Land said.
“I'm still kind of up in the air with our organization as to moving forward,” said Land about how PACC will proceed.
The PACC board met last night to look at the options it has in trying to move forward and Land said the organization has multiple options, including using a truck and trailer on a permanent basis or trying to obtain another truck with a flatbed and hydraulic lift. Or the organization can still try to see if repairing the current truck is still possible, Land said.
Raymond Beltran, who's running to represent District 1 on the Porterville City Council in the November 8 general election, has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to help PACC which could possibly go to the purchase of a new truck.
Those interested can go to www.gofundme.com and search for PACC. There's a goal to raise $15,000 through GoFundMe page. Those interested in helping PACC can also call Land, 793-0213, during PACC's business hours, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday.
About how the theft of the truck has impacted PACC, Land said, “my biggest concern is for the people we serve on a daily basis and weekly basis.”