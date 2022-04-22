Twenty four different local and area organizations will receive food and household commodities thanks to the donation of 24 pallets filled with large boxes of non-perishable food items from the humanitarian-aid arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
“We divide this between 24 organizations — churches, non-profits and food pantries,” said Ryan Land, executive director of the Porterville Area Coordinating Council — PACC. “Each will receive 19 different commodities. In times of need, for us to be able to partner with the Porterville Sheltered Workshop and the Latter-Day Saints — it’s a fabulous situation.”
As he talked dozens of volunteers could be seen pulling out pallets, and loading up items into different trucks.
Among those commodities were laundry soap and other necessities as well as non-perishable foods, including flour, rice, macaroni, canned food items, pudding cups, and more.
“For us, PACC is extremely organized with working with all the nonprofits in the community,” said Mimi Schuler. “We partner with them and provide food to come to this area. The Church does not like to create pockets of distribution. We love to partner with communities that already have connections, and what they are doing works, so we like to support them. We love our partnership with PACC because they work so close with those who have tremendous need in the Porterville area, making it easy to support them.”
The food and other items were distributed Thursday from a Promoting Self Worth, PSW (Porterville Sheltered Workshop) storage room near the Porterville Airport, but were brought in by an 84-foot Deseret Industries truck from Salt Lake City.
Once there, Land, Fred Beltran and others began organizing the pallets, determining how much of each item was available and separating and organizing the items to go towards 24 different organizations.
“We were here to stock the shelves of organizations and churches and we couldn’t do it without these organizations,” Schuler said referring to PACC. “The non perishables can sit on shelves and last a year or two.
“This is supported by the members of our churches, with our tithes, but they’re the ones who have the real work. I get the food here and they get it out. We’re happy to be a small part in the process to (provide for) families in the Porterville area.”
Land said it was an honor to receive the food and items for an area where there's such a great need. He said he was also thankful to partner with PSW who donated the generous and safe storage rooms for the items to be stored, and for the many volunteers from the Porterville Rescue Mission and the Latter Day Saints volunteers from the Porterville Ward on Newcomb St., and the Springville Ward on Morton Avenue who have made it all possible. More than 20 volunteers from the two LDS wards were on hand to help on Thursday.
Among the workers were four local, home-schooled young adults — Michael, Juliet, Christian and Starr Chandler.
“It was a lot of work but it was fun and worth it,” Starr Chandler said.
The others agreed.
“It is events like these that give you hope for this world,” said Michael Chandler. “It makes me happy.”