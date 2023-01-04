Monache graduate Rick Owens is known as one of the world's most prominent fashion designers.
But with his wife, Michèle Lamy, Owens is also an accomplished designer of furniture as well.
Owens has just released his exclusive journey with his muse and wife, Lamy premiering his Dramatic Furniture which premiered and opened on Tuesday at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in New York City. The exhibit will run through February 6.
Lamy is a world-renown French culture and fashion figure in her own right as she has been a fashion designer, performer, film producer and restaurateur.
Lamy and Owens see themselves as agent provocateurs who as dual collaborators stated their relationship is a private intimated conversation between them and only them, whose departure from a personal journey inevitably led to designing furniture for the public. The fashion darling icon Owens was led him to design furniture with his wife and muse Lamy.
“I’m a control freak,” Owens said. “I wanted to control the environment around me aesthetically.”
But Owens was quick to point out in an interview posted on the Carpenters Workshop Gallery website, Lamy is just as much a part of the process.
“It's playtime to Michèle and me,” said Owens about their furniture designs. “It started about us. That's how it started. Furnishing our life.”
Owens said that ultimately led to “creating the interior of our house in Paris.”
Owens proves his point through his latest imprint, Furniture as Couture as its mélange explores a more raw immateriality made from rare materials.
Owens' and Lamy's first furniture collection was featured in a show in Paris in 2007 where a dark, minimal aesthetic was proclaimed from extension of Owens’ subversive style but was more explicitly a creative by-product of his relationship with Lamy — the pieces were initially conceived for their own personal space. Together they conjure sculptural forms carved from materials such as basalt, petrified wood, and alabaster, and are unveiling new limited-edition collectables.
As part of a collaborative dynamic duo Owens teams up with his inspiration Lamy in exploring furniture as couture.
In the interview posted on the Carpenters Workshop Gallery website about the personal furniture designs of him and Lamy and them becoming public, “people responded.”
About the furniture he designs, Owens said, “All of that is a result of that cultivation of Michèle's.”
When asked in the interview if he was indeed the designer, Owens said, “I hold the pen but does it really matter? It's really a conversation between Michèle and me.”
He said design work was five percent creation and 95 percent execution. “Everybody has great ideas,” Owens said. “But it's the execution that makes all the difference in the world. Michèle's execution is what makes it happen.”
When asked if they think about the public when they do their designs, Owens said, “Oh God, no. It's a private conservation. It's only between us.”
About his furniture and fashion designs, Owens said. “I've always tried to make it as honest as possible,” adding his designs are “pretty autobiographical.”
About his furniture and fashion designs, Owens said they're “kind of the same thing.”
Owens dark, minimalist style of his early designs were first created in the United States constructing monochromatic bespoke furniture for his old bunker-style loft in Los Angeles. Working with craftsmen of the highest caliber, he has developed a collection of pieces that express his signature style in cut, volume, and plan.
He said in the interview the furniture designs are “based on how Michèle and I have lived in the last 30 years.”
“He juxtaposes values to compose three-dimensional pieces that fully reflect his own style. Through fashion, design, and furniture, he cuts and shapes a transversal and global universe."
About his furniture and fashion designs it's been stated about Owens “He juxtaposes values to compose three-dimensional pieces that fully reflect his own style. Through fashion, design, and furniture, he cuts and shapes a transversal and global universe."
Journalist Joey Krebs, a contributing reporter to The Recorder, contributed to this story.