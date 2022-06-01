Jonathan Farley, Director of Butterfield Charter School, introduced himself to the huge crowd of families, friends, and loved ones of the 2022 graduating class of Butterfield Charter School on Tuesday.
133 graduates made their way down the center aisle of Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium led by Butterfield teacher Maria Torres Ramos, while Pomp and Circumstance played. When the graduates were all on stage, Porterville Military Academy Color Guard presented the Colors, and Elijah Avalos, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Families and friends were still arriving at the auditorium and many had glittering balloons, bouquets of flowers, presents, cards and more gifts awaiting for the graduates.
Farley welcomed everyone and recognized Butterfield Charter School staff, custodians, and teaching staff, after which he introduced the dignitaries from Porterville Unified School District Superintendent Nate Nelson, Asst. Superintendent Dr. Martha Stuemky, and Board member Pete Lara, Jr., and Joyce Carothers, Amanda Miller, and Maria Torres Ramos.
Butterfield graduate Stephanie Davalos gave her graduation speech in Spanish, and afterwards, introduced her classmate Nathan Popplewell,
who thanked Butterfield staff and teachers for allowing him to speak, and said it was anhonor to address his fellow graduate peers and their families.
He welcomed everyone and said they had made an impact on the graduates. “Thank you on their behalf. My fellow graduates, we made it!
“These 4 years have been quite an experience. We came into High School with a fixed mindset, which later matured to an open mindset towards who we are sitting here today.
“We've all overcome obstacles, I know, I have.” Popplewell spoke about entering High School at Harmony Magnet Academy, and “was fixated on one thing, making others happy,” throughout his High School experience.
He said, “We've all had our bad moments and our struggles. Butterfield Charter provided many of us a new start with immense support.
“Butterfield not only helped us become comfortable within ourselves, but also taught us how to take charge of our education.
We all have a story. A way of passage. A vision of who we want to be and don't want to be.
“For me, I choose to simply be me. I struggled with being me my whole High School career. I didn't realize that being myself took work on discovering who I am standing here today. We have all evolved to better versions of ourselves these last 4 years.
“After all the challenges I faced as a child, teenager, and now adult, my mother was there for me. I am thankful for her and all she has done for me.
“She reminded me constantly that I couldn't give up.
“Thank you mom, for all the support you have given me.
“We all have that special family member or members that have helped us get to where we are today. For those who don't, you are still here today, and you are just as valid as the rest of us.
“For those of us who are entering the college scene, there will be challenges. Nothing in life comes easy, college is one of those things.
I am not saying this to give fear, but to let you know we all have the ability to succeed and reach any goal we set for ourselves. We must remember to utilize the skills we learned at Butterfield Charter about responsibility and accountability.
“Saying this, I want you all to know, you got this! Whichever path you choose, you got this! Don't ever back down on who you strive to be! Let those pillars of who you are build your foundation, build yourself a house of whichever you want and strive to be the best YOU!
My dearest regards, your fellow graduate of 2022.”
After the speeches Farley congratulated the Class of 2022, and said their accomplishments and perseverance were recognized, and Lara, Nelson, Stuemky, and the counselors gave them their diplomas and scholarships.
“Our graduates have shown a tremendous amount of dedication and strength at Butterfield Charter School. We wish them health and happiness, and that they find purpose in life,” said Farley.
“I’m beyond proud of Michelle Rosales,” said her aunt Gabby Rosales. “She graduated early and
she’s going to be an R.N. We are so excited.”
Another family member said the whole family was there to cheer her on.
Another family in the audience said to graduate Isaiah Martin Ortega Winter how proud they were that he was joining the Marines.
Butterfield teacher Oliva Ingrid said “I am especially proud of all the teen parents that accomplished their goal and graduated, not only for themselves but for their babies.”
Education Specialist Joe Becerra said the students had many challenges and they overcame them.
“I’m so proud of the whole graduating class in general,” said Susan Boyd. “They did awesome.”
Her niece Brooklyn Brown graduated.