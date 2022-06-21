Esteban Gutierrez was named the Daughters of American Revolution Youth Outstanding Cadet at Porterville Military Academy for his Academic Excellence, Dependability, Good Character, Adherence to Military Discipline, Leadership, and a Fundamental and Patriotic Understanding of the Importance of the Cadet Program. Gutierrez is pictured with counselor Janie Castillo. Six other students were selected for the DAR Youth Citizenship Award for exhibiting Honor, Service, Courage, Leadership, and Patriotism. One student from each grade was selected: 7th Grade: Wendy Trejo Tapia; 8th Grade: Coco Navarro; 9th Grade: Ariyiah Brazell; 10th Grade: Aaron Whitney; 11th Grade: Maya Hernandez; 12th Grade: Elijah Mauck.
Outstanding Cadets
