The Porterville Exchange Club weekly meeting on Thursday was a emotional meeting. Outgoing President Eddie Hernandez thanked everyone for an outstanding year. But a special thank you was given to his biggest supporter and lovely bride for 39 years Diana. He gave a brief run down on the year's activities from the start — "Child Spree" followed up with "National Night Out" with the Porterville Police Department then went right into Treasure Trove, the club's biggest fundraiser. to the Tamale dinner drive through at the Eagles Lodge. A busy first quarter of the year included the World Ag Expo followed by the 62nd Annual Public Safety Recognition Dinner with so many other activities that all tied into the club's four pillars in promoting a strong community. Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon where everyone is welcome.