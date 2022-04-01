Students cheered, music blared and lights flashed as Burton School District sixth graders entered the Burton Middle School campus Friday to watch a “captivating performance” of what can be in store for them next school year. The program showcased the arts department, academic opportunities and student life at BMS.
“It’s a great opportunity to share a little of what students have been working on here,” said Burton School District Superintendent Sergio Mendoza. “Plus it is all student-led.”
Mendoza said it was exciting for the students to be able to personally showcase all the school has to offer — from BMS Band, theater, photography and video production, GATE and Honor Academics, athletics, team sports and championship wins.
Upon arrival, the sixth graders walked under a blue and white balloon arch and down the middle of a sidewalk lined on both sides by clapping and cheering Associated Student Body, Hype Squad, athletes, and other upper classmen welcoming them to campus.
Once they were seated in the school gymnasium, the hour-long presentation began with the Burton Middle School Band Auxiliary, complete with flags and lit batons, performing on the main stage. As they finished their performance, BMS hosts Shelley Andrade, Trista Cabatu, Jocelyn Carranza and D.J. Shimer welcomed the approximate 300 invited sixth graders, informing them there are more than 1,500 classes on site and there was “something here for all of you.”
In the background, the big stage was separated into three stages. And just like a three-ring circus, one of the stages had something happening at all times starting with the far right stage featuring Kaitlyn Cervantez dressed as a lion singing “Be Prepared” from Disney’s The Lion King.
The BMS Jazz Band followed on the far left stage with Band Director Jack Amaral joining in with his bass guitar and featuring students Tara Touma, Faith Baddu, and Jacob O'Neil. When they later payed “Tequila” — it had one change. Instead of yelling out the title, the students yelled out “Bulldogs!” By the third yell, the entire gymnasium had joined in with “Bulldogs!”
The middle stage then returned with an arch with athletes, and the BMS Bulldog running under it, before running around through the audience to Flow Rider’s “My House” — throwing prizes into the crowd.
And so it continued, with one stage after another being lit to showcase different departments.
At one point, in the center stage, a large clock ticked down from 5 minutes as students painted on a blank giant canvas. By the time the clock went to zero seconds, they had created a sunset masterpiece right before the students’ eyes.
For the closing number, the stage once again opened up into one large stage and the Burton Middle School Marching Band and Auxiliary marched out to “Promotion march” — this year’s competition number.
“Have a great day future Bulldogs,” was said by one of the hosts through the speakers. “See you next year. I hope this convinces you to join this school next year.”
As they left the gymnasium, they were once again cheered on by upper classmen lining the sidewalks.
“It was cool,” said sixth grader Santiago Huerta of Oak Grove Elementary.”
Huerta said he was looking forward to next school year.
Jacalynn Gonzalez, also of Oak Grove, echoed the sentiments, also calling it cool, and adding it showed a good representation of what was available at the school while engaging the audience.
“I’m already planning on attending it,” she said, adding she's looking into joining the band auxiliary and art program.
The program was repeated at 12:30 p.m. for the community and parents of sixth graders.
“We hope this gives them a feel of what our schools have to offer,” said Trista Cabatu. “We have lots of opportunities and lots of options.”
Shimer said he hopes the students will tell their parents about the programs available at BMS.
“We are offering a full production featuring our 17 electives. We are promoting Open Enrollment and want to show the community what BMS has to offer,” said BMS Principal Casey Rangel. “We have over 200 students in the production. They are also running everything from lights and sound to transitioning (programs). They planned it all.”
The vision for the program first came about in 2019, Rangel said, but then COVID hit in 2020 and everything was placed on pause.
The one-hour interactive program ran twice — at 9 a.m. for BSD sixth graders, and at 12:30 p.m. for the community and parents.