Oreo is home! Oreo is shown with his friends after returning to Camp Nelson. The courageous border collie, who appears to be a mixed breed, returned to his home in Camp Nelson. Jolene Evans Huckabay, who has a cabin in Camp Nelson and has helped lead the effort that led to Oreo's return, posted video and photos of Oreo's return to Camp Nelson on Thursday afternoon on the Friends Who Like Upper Tule Facebook page. Oreo, who shies away from people but is otherwise friendly especially with other dogs, will likely continue to be the Camp Nelson community dog. There was an urgency to catch Oreo last month when he was seen limping and with a bleeding paw. Camp Nelson residents Greg and Tanya Wolfe caught Oreo in their backyard and took him to Henderson Veterinary Hospital where he received the care he need from Dr. Jeffrey Scheer and his staff.
Oreo Is Home! Courageous dog returns to Camp Nelson
THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
