I am a strong, ambitious, and hard-working first-generation Latina, that comes from a household of two immigrant parents. My name is Dexire Adame and I’m a proud Lindsay native that has flourished under the Lindsay Districts PBS system. I'm a teammate and leader to some, while being a caretaker and role model to others. Through the course of this pandemic, I have proudly served my community by becoming the first-ever youth representative for the local Hospital District Board. I have accumulated more than 85-plus hours of community service hours. Through this role, I have accomplished participating in various mask drive-thru events alongside distributing PPE supplies to local businesses and homes in the community which were in need of this assistance.
I also enjoy partaking in various sports. Throughout the entirety of my high school career, I have played varsity soccer, cross country, and tennis. I recently have had the honor of being named Homecoming Queen being a representative for the girls’ soccer team. I have received various athletic awards such as defensive player of the year for soccer. Accompanied by a leadership plaque for cross country. My passion for soccer began through a youth soccer league dating back to the year 2013. I have since then continued my passion for the sport and plan to hopefully become Valley Champions with my soccer team.
At a young age, my parents heavily emphasized the importance of enrolling in as many educational programs and services as possible. This would result in my success in the completion of graduating high school with an entire year of community college completed. I also enjoy interacting with others and participating in various clubs such as TRIO, CSF, Spanish Honors Society, and FBLA.
My plans after high school consist of attending UCLA. Proceeding to then earn a bachelor’s degree in ethnic studies and education. A long-term goal of mine is to one day be able to build schools in rural parts of Mexico. But for now I’m planning on coming back to my community and become a learning facilitator steadily making my way to superintendent. I believe that my family has been my biggest support system and is the reason for why I strive to achieve. My goal in life is to one day come and serve the community that has served me.