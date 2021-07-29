An 11-month multi-angency investigation, Operation Bloodline, culminated on Thursday, ending with 39 arrests of suspected street game criminals.
The investigation was conducted by the Porterville Police Department, the FBI, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and several other federal, state and local authorities. They conducted a criminal investigation into illegal narcotics and gun trafficking by suspected gang members in Porterville, Tulare County Fresno County and other nearby areas.
On Thursday morning, the Porterville Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, CHP, CDCR and the State Department of Justice served seven federal search warrants and seven state search warrants on residences of suspected criminal street gang members.
Twenty-nine residential search warrants over the last 11 months led to 39 arrests of suspected criminal street gang members. Investigators seized 34 firearms, three of which had been reported stolen, $80,000 in cash, 427 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of methamphetamine and three pounds of processed marijuana.
More than 1,000 pills, including fentanyl, morphine, Oxycodone and Xanax were seized. In addition four illegal marijuana gardens were eradicated and a marijuana BHO conversion lab was dismantled.
The Porterville Police Department’s mission was to completely disrupt the operations of this criminal operation by this long term investigation and the arrests of the higher-ranking members of the organization,” Porterville Police stated. “The Porterville Police Department is committed to ongoing gang suppression in an effort to rid the city of criminal street gangs.”