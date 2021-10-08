Brianna Rodriguez couldn't wait for the Changala Pumpkin Patch to open.
“We're here because of her. She would ask us every day,” said Adrian Rodriguez. “She just couldn't wait for it to open.”
Her mother kept telling her she had to wait till October 7 — Opening Day.
“I like the fast rides,” Brianna said as she pointed to the merry-go-round. “I like to go really fast on it. Sometimes it's scary.”
The Rodriguez family said they visit Changala's Pumpkin Patch at least twice each season but are planning on coming again next week.
“This year we will probably come a few more times. They really like it here,” Rodriguez Sr. said.
The place is family-friendly, they said, and the children love it.
It was a sentiment heard again and again by those enjoying a day out at the pumpkin patch.
“We used to come here as teenagers,” said Serbando Sevialla.
Sevialla, and his wife Kimberly watched their 7 year old climb onto the spider slide.
“I remember coming here as a little kid,” said Kimberly Sevialla. “I have been here since the first year and have come for years, long before she was even born.”
Nearby, another family could be heard laughing and screaming as they enjoyed a fast spin on the Pumpkin Sit-N-Spin.
Other children climbed to the top of a giant haystack while others slid down a spiral slide after climbing a 20-foot tractor.
“That was fun,” said Sofia Rodriguez as she came to the end of the slide.
In addition, there's an antique electric carnival train for children 50 pounds or less, a petting farm with several cute baby farm animals, rubber ducky racing down a duck slide, the merry-go-round and a corn maze.
In addition there are also hundreds of pumpkins varying from small to large in crates and exhibits throughout the grounds. Some pumpkins can also be seen in their natural habitat.
Nate Odom looked over the pumpkin selection as he loaded several onto his cart.
“I'm looking for the best one,” he said as he chose a heavy one.
He wasn't the only one. Angela Fogle of Lindsay walked by with a little red wagon filled with several pumpkins and gourds. And one engaged couple, Lexie Yang and Daniel Galicia, searched for pumpkins with flat bottoms they could successfully stack.
“I'm stacking pumpkins to put as décor on my front porch,” Yang said. “I come every year. We love it here. It's awesome.”
The Changala family has been growing pumpkins for more than 25 years.
They opened their first pumpkin farm in 1992 on the corner of Westwood and Henderson. Nineteen years later they moved to their current location at Olive Avenue and Redwood Street.
“It's been a slow day but I like it because I still had some loose ends tie up — some last-minute details, and clean up, but it's been going great,” said Liz Changala about Opening Day.
The Pumpkin Patch also offers Pumpkin Patch birthday parties and schedules pumpkin farm tours on their 15-acre plot during the fall season.
For more information or to make a reservation call 559-784-2237.
The Pumpkin Patch is located ner the corner of West Olive Avenue and Redwood Street. It's open daily through October from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.