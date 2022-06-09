After more than two years without one Porterville will finally have a library.
The temporary library between Grocery Outlet and the Dollar Tree in the Grocery Outlet Shopping Center off of Olive near Main will open at 9 a.m. Friday, July 1. The library will temporarily replace the library that was destroyed in the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
The temporary library will serve the community until the permanent library to be located across from the South County Justice Center can be completed.
A short opening ceremony will be held right at 9 a.m. July 1, but Porterville Librarian Vikki Cervantes said the ceremony will be kept short so people can begin to come in to take advantage of the facility.
The library's hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“We finally have our library opening day,” Cervantes said. “It was a long journey to get here to rebuild the library from ground zero for the public. We are real excited.”
About the facility, Cervantes added, “It's pretty colorful and vibrant.” She also said staff worked to make sure that all of the 8,000 square feet of the facility would be taken advantage of. “We definitely worked to fill it out the best we could,” Cervantes said.
The facility will have 30,000 materials, which is still limited as compared to the 77,000 materials that were available in the library that was destroyed. There will be books in English, Spanish and large print.
Types of books will include mystery, fiction, western and science fiction. There will also be all kinds of children's books. “You name it,” said Cervantes and various audio-visual materials available, including DVDS.
The capacity of the library will be about 100 so activities that can be held in the facility will be limited. At the old library, 8,000 people would come through the facility to take advantage of the summer activities and resources. Activities were held seven days a week at the old library.
While summer activities will be scaled back, activities at the temporary facility will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Cervantes said. Those activities will include families working on art projects together and gaming time for such games as Book Bingo.
After the temporary library opens the Grab 'N Go program at Centennial Park will no longer be offered. The program will be offered through the end of June from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Cervantes said a small Grab 'N Go table will be set up at the temporary library for those who have become accustomed to the program. She said she didn't know if the table would be available beginning on July 1 but it will eventually be offered.
The library is currently offering a virtual summer reading program and once the temporary library opens those interested will be able to sign up for an in-person reading program as well.
Cervantes said the library will continue to offer the online, virtual services that people have become accustomed to such as downloading audio books. And through the San Joaquin Valley Library System people can now order such items as books and DVDs and pick them up at the library when it opens.
But Cervantes added staff are looking forward to restoring the same connection they had with people before the library fire.
“We definitely want to get people bvack into the library to reconnect with the public.”
She noted a 94-year-old man is looking forward to renewing his routine of going to the library every morning to read the newspaper. “Those are the moments we're looking to restore, regenerate,” Cervantes said.
For more information call 784-0177 or visit the library's website https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/library/index.php The link to the San Joaquin Valley Library System's website is also available at that website.