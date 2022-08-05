Close to 800 people attended Burton Unified School District's Annual Back-to-school Kick Off on Thursday, August 4, at Summit Collegiate High School.
There were also vendors selling fruit drinks, ice cream, snacks, and dinner outside, since the event took place at dinner time for many people.
The back to school extravaganza absolutely packed the SCHS gym, with all of the BUSD schools, Burton Elementary, Burton MIddle School, Jim Maples Academy, Oak Grove Elementary, Summit Charter Academy Lombardi, Summit Charter Academy Matthew, and Summit Collegiate High School represented.
There were also representatives from all the student services like Special Education, Nutrition, Nursing, Transportation, and more, as well as the PTA's for each school, and the Boy's and Girl's Club of the Sequoias was there. BGCS is at all of the BUSD schools except SCHS.
Representatives from the new Visual and Performing Arts Program were also answering questions and had a long line at their table.
Burton Superintendent Sergio Mendoza said, "We're excited as always to host the Back to school Kick-Off night, as well as having the school year starting.”
If students are in secondary school they are getting their class schedules, and if they’re in elementary they get their teacher’s name and classroom.
Parents could find out more about the student services offered and get any of the questions answered.
It was a one-stop shop tonight for all the BUSD District Services.
Both Assistant Superintendents Julissa Leyva and David Shimer said the back to school night was a great opportunity for families to get the information directly from the children's school sites all in one place. And they always enjoy the annual event.
Parents and students were also able to pick up some supplies needed at the event.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sequoias Leticia Betancourt said they were excited to continue their partnership with BUSD and provide "a fun and safe place for our youth."
Burton School District begins the new school year on August 9.