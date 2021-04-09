One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and a Chevy Suburban at Highway 190 and Road 208 Friday morning.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Friday. The California Highway Patrol stated a semi-truck carrying two empty trailers collided with a Chevy Suburban.
CHP said one person died as a result of the crash. As of Friday morning it was unknown if there were any other injuries as a result of the crash. And as of Friday morning CHP was still trying to determine the cause of the crash.