Kouyoumtjian started her nail business as a junior at Monache High School where she was one of the state's top wrestlers. She started the business as a way to raise $500 to afford a trip to the National Championships just weeks after placing second in the California wrestling state championships in 2020.
But she had no success in finding clients to help her raise money for the tournament. With just $20 she made from doing chores for her grandma, she bought a few glitter nail polishes.
She reached out to friends to practice on them and build a portfolio of her work, even using paint sometimes because she couldn't afford any more nail polish. The tournament was canceled due to COVID.
But Kouyoumtjian stayed with her nail business and by the fall had a fully booked client list. After just 6 months, she was shut down by the state cosmetology board for being an unlicensed nail tech because she was too young to get a nail license.
Not wanting to give up, she switched to making press on nails from her bedroom. She didn't make any sales for the first two months, despite previously having a fully booked client list.
She did a Black Friday sale in which she actually lost money but she did at least finally made some sales. She then listed her work on Etsy just for fun, and ended up making 1,500 sales during the last 3 months of her senior year of high school.
After graduating high school, the 17 year old had a six-figure company. Kouyoumtjian then moved to Minnesota to continue her wrestling career at Augsburg University. While at Augsburg, she closed her business for 6 months.
But she couldn't help but come back to her business so now she's continuing her business while continuing her wrestling career as she's training for a potential Olympic berth.
Whitney Simmons, a celebrity in the fitness industry and a social media influencer with an Instagram following of 3.5 million came across Perfectly Pressed Nails. She ordered multiple nail sets.
Kouyoumtjian said she knew if Simmons posted her brand, it would be transformative and for months prayed about it every day. On November 10, 2022 her prayers were answered as Simmons endorsed Perfectly Pressed Nails and as a result Kouyoumtjian's brand skyrocketed.
And as a result Kouyoumtjian's Instagram page was gaining a new follower every second for the entire 24 hours Simmons' post was online. Her website was making hundreds of sales a day.
Kouyoumtjian was able to keep up with all of the orders with the help of her mother, Tina Kouyoumtjian. Her mother was helping her make all of the nails while her friends, father, brother, and sister were packaging them.
It took weeks, but the family was able to help her fulfill every order. But that was just the beginning. Dozens of famous influencers found Perfectly Pressed Nails through Simmons' post and that continued to be a boost for Kouyoumtjian.
She then took to TikTok to share the entire history of her brand. That video amassed more than 5 million views and as a result the brand was gaining tens of thousands of followers and hundreds of sales. The TikTok post went viral for almost a month.
Perfectly Pressed Nails now has 122,000 social media followers across all of its platforms. With all of the exposure her company has gotten in recent months, she has now reached teenage millionaire status in which her business has exceeded more than $1 million in value. When she restocks her products they typically sell out in just 5 minutes.
Kouyoumtjian said her family made her success possible. “I don't know where I would be if it wasn't for this business and the amazing family I have that has helped make my dreams possible,” she said.
She added her business has allowed her to come a long way. “In high school I couldn't afford to eat dinner with my friends and would go to a restaurant, but wouldn't order anything,” she said.
For more information on Kouyoumtjian's business, visit perfectlypressednails.com