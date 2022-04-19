Former Wagonmaster Tonya Hall greeted Jackass Mail Run riders on the halfway-stop as they rode into Antler’s Roadhouse and Stage stop on Highway 190 before noon on Saturday, April as a light rain fell during an otherwise beautiful morning in the Southern Sierra foothills.
Hall videoed the Jackass Mail run riders, 2022 and Wagonmaster Chris Perez and his father, former Wagonmaster Pete Perez as they rode on their horses in front of the stagecoach.
“I’m really happy that the Mail Run has come back, it’s really good for bringing the community together,” said Leslie Chandler.
Kathy Sisk, also from the local community, said she loved to watch the horses come in during the mail run. She mentioned the food is alway great at Antlers, and everyone has been involved with the Mail Run event for years and years, it’s one of those great Porterville events. “And we love that Porterville is so patriotic,” she said.
A young man named Andrew said his family has enjoyed riding in the Mail Run for years.
Rachel Herrera said her father, son, husband, and brother all ride every year with the Mail Run and it’s a family tradition, come rain or shine. She mentioned the Tule River Tribe would be bringing drummers.
Her family are from the Chumash tribe near Santa Barbara, and they were enjoying being up in the mountains.
“We enjoy being here, and my kids love horses.”
Chris Perez said, “Rain or shine, We will ride,” paraphrasing the old slogan from the Mail Service, “Even with a little bit of rain, we’ll deliver the mail, through rain, sleet, snow, or the dead of night.” He added the conditions won't “keep the appointed carriers from their appointed mail rounds.”
Chris said they had a really good following of riders from the local
Hispanic community, and with the help of the CHP, the Sheriff’s Department, and local law enforcement they contribute their time and resources to “make this the great day that it always is.”
Pete was Wagonmaster in 1996, and he stood with Dan Hogan, and his son, Chris for a photo next to the stockade where all the horses were resting and being watered. While all the riders tended to their horses, they had lunch or a drink or two.
“The mail run has been going on for so long that we don’t want it to die,” said Pete, “but law enforcement has helped up tremendously. Long Live the Mail Run.”
The CHP, Sheriff’s and Local police monitor the highway, and shut it down sporadically during the Mail Run, in order for the riders to proceed up to the town of Springville safely, so they can actually deliver the mail to the Springville Post Office.
The Mail Run reenactment has become a tradition that began in 1961, and was canceled for the first time for the two years of the COVID pandemic.
“I’m glad that COVID, hopefully, is done,” said Pete, “And people can get on with their lives.”
He reflected he still loves to ride and feels at peace on a horse, and he still loves to dance.
Donovan, Pete’s grandson, said with pride the mail run is always an amazing event.
Pete remarked the Mail Run makes all its money with the Wagonmasters Dance, and all the former Wagonmasters pitch in to keep the tradition alive. “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t love it.”
Doug Cantlin, who lives in a cabin at the corral at Antler’s said he got ready for the mail run all year long. “It makes my whole year.”
Cousins Desly Valle and Karina Botello stood looking at the horses in the corral, with Melissa Carillo. Valle held Ezekiel Ramirez, 2, who's Carrillo’s little son, and said he’ll be a future rider.
Carillo’s husband Rigo Ramirez is a rider along with her father and brother.
“We are happy to be back after two years of COVID. It’s going to be a pretty day,” she said.
One of the mules in the corral sat up braying and making a lot of noise, until people went over and gave him some attention.
Leah Mason went over and talked to the mule, and patted him.
“I think more young people should be educated about the American West and local history so they understand why we celebrate this,” she said.
A couple of hours later up in Springville people were having a good time at the Springville Municipal Park, where Lori Sheer and Kathy Gunnaway of Think Twice Entertainment were singing in the gazebo, while local craftsman had booths set up the the park with crafts, some food, and Rudy Perez, and other reenactors in his family were entertaining the crowd with Old West style skits.
The Springville Chamber of Commerce organized the whole event, said Heather Huerta, and she mentioned the Crack O’ Dawn Dancers had been teaching line dancing to park visitors.
Dee McDonald sat on the park wall with friends and said, “I’m so happy the Mail Run is back after two years. And next week they’re going to have the rodeo. So it makes it feel like it’s getting back to normal.”
On the other side of the street in front of the Springville Inn, which is now Poor Richard’s, local residents David and Monica Marcon watched the festivities and listened to the music. They said, “This is a great family tradition. All our kids are in Springville Park. We always look forward to the Mail Run and the Apple Festival.”
At about 4 p.m. the riders and Mail wagon came into view and various people in town were on the lookout.
Suddenly there were people who had rifles and a few old-time pistols around, with one rifleman on the top porch of the old stagecoach stop at the Springville Inn.
As the riders rode into town there were loud pistol shots and everyone got ready to watch the excitement.
A man with a gun stopped the riders and the coach and demanded they hand over the money and mail.
With multiple shots, lots of noise, and maneuvers the riders outwitted the numerous outlaws, and delivered the mail safely to the Springville Post Office.
“The shootout was cool,” said Ian Mollo, as he stood on the upper porch of the Inn, “I’ve never seen it. For a small town this is a nice gathering, and I feel lucky I could see it.”
Hussain Rayani, who owns Poor Richard’s at the Springville Inn, said the shootout was awesome and it’s a great community event.
“We are happy to be up here and we want to thank the community,
They’ve been very supportive.” They also have all the rooms at the Inn, he said, but “they’ve been sold out for the last two weeks.”
Adriana, his wife, said, “I enjoyed seeing the mail run. We want to thank the people of Springville for their warm welcome.”