Nearly every chair was filled on the Summit Sports Field at Summit Collegiate High School on Thursday evening for the SCHS Class of 2022 commencement ceremony where more than 100 students received their diplomas.
Just after 7:30 p.m., Band Director Donna Steigleder led the Summit Concert Band in “Pomp and Circumstance” and the SCHS graduates walked onto the field. Splitting into two lines, the students made loops around the audience before marching up the middle of the field and finding their seats facing the stage. SCHS Principal Martin Medina took to the podium and led the crowded field in the flag salute before welcoming SCHS graduate Catryna Benander to the stage to sing the national anthem.
After a round of applause, Medina invited SCHS ASB President Ruby Uribe up to the front to address her fellow graduates.
“Today is the day that we imagined would never come and is now the day that we say goodbye,” said Uribe. “As we begin this new path in our lives, I can only hope that we all find success and become content in whomever we become… Be proud of yourself for achieving something many people have, but not everybody will.”
Following Uribe, Medina honored the Class of 2022’s Salutatorian Demaree Lewis and Valedictorian Guadalupe Ramirez Lara with medals before allowing Lara to take the microphone and make her Valedictorian speech.
“Although all of the knowledge we have learned throughout these four years will be quite valuable, I think the most important thing we have learned is how to work together as a community,” said Lara. “Despite the challenges we have faced in these unprecedented times, we have persisted and shown how committed and diligent we are. This is not only shown by the Class of 2022, but also by the families and staff who have supported us and uplifted us throughout our high school career.”
After loud cheers and hollers from her fellow classmates, Lara found her seat as Medina asked SCHS counselors Danielle Aguilar and Delia Salas to recognize several different groups of students. Aguilar and Salas began with the school’s Departmental Awards which honored 11 different students in 10 different departments including English, Visual Arts and Senior of the Year. Aguilar and Salas followed the Departmental Awards by announcing the 14 students who had received the State Seal of Biliteracy before listing more than 50 graduates who received the Golden State Merit Seal.
Once all of the awardees had been announced, SCHS graduate Simeon Denning was asked to approach the microphone to give his speech to the audience.
“I truly believe life is what you make it,” said Denning. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 18 years old, 25 years old, or you’re 50. If you have big aspirations, big goals and big dreams, good. Don’t ever back down. Don’t ever give up because the moment you give up, the moment you have an ounce of doubt, is the moment it’s over.”
Salas regained her position at the podium to announce the 14 students who had received 2022 scholarship awards to further their education before welcoming Salutatorian Lewis to the front to address her fellow graduates.
“Today marks a milestone in all of our lives,” said Lewis. “The Class of 2022 is going to bring great things into the world. All of the pressure and stress we have been through and will face in the near future has to be worth it. We are going to make something of it.”
As Lewis returned to her seat with her class, Aguilar explained the ceremony would be moving forward to the recognition of students with different cords. She asked students who dawned green cords to stand first. These cords were given to the graduates who had been with SCHS since at least the 9th grade. Students with silver cords that signified their journey with SCHS and Summit Charter Intermediate Academy since at least the 7th grade were asked to stand. Lastly, students with gold cords, which represented those who had remained with Burton District schools since Kindergarten, were asked to stand and be recognized.
Before moving forward, Primavera Arvizu, the Vice President of Student Services at Porterville College (PC), took some time to explain more than 70 percent of the SCHS Class of 2022 was graduating with college credits. In addition to the 70 percent of students graduating with some college credits, Arvizu announced more than 20 of those graduates were graduating high school with an Associates Degree as well. She spoke on behalf of PC President Dr. Claudia Habib and stated PC was proud to see those students not only graduate from SCHS but from PC too.
Before moving forward to the presentation of diplomas, Medina announced the final student speaker, America Andrade, would be coming forward to make her speech thanking SCHS staff for their dedication to their students.
“Today marks the end of a very long and tiring chapter, but the beginning of a new one,” said Andrade. “Summit has been many things but if I had to sum it up into one word, it would be home… Our future choices will be based on small moments that you may not have thought twice of, but we spent countless nights thinking about… We are here because you saw something in us that we didn’t. I can write countless pages but it would never be enough to show the appreciation and gratitude that we have towards all of you… When we think of Summit we think of all of you… To my peers, do not be stressed if you are unsure of what the future holds for you as it will all work out in the end. In the moments you least expect it just know that something incredible is waiting for you outside the doors of Summit. Once a Bear, Always a Bear.”
As Andrade exited the stage, Medina stood with pride as he announced the presentation of the diplomas would begin. One by one, each SCHS graduate walked across the stage collecting their diplomas as cheers erupted from their family and friends in the crowd.
Once each graduate had their diploma in hand, Medina made their graduation official by asking the SCHS Class of 2022 to turn their tassels. With huge smiles on their faces, the graduates turned their tassels before throwing their caps into the air in celebration.