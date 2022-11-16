It's time again for the legendary Train Show at the Porterville Historical Museum. Get your conductor's hats ready, as the end of the year and holidays approach. It's also "train season" as the museum volunteers, train enthusiasts/board members have been working hard for weeks.
The Friday, and Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 25 and 26 is the opening of the train show which runs until Saturday, December 31.
There's a new interactive train table with many fun train toys that will delight kids, as they can push buttons and have a blast. All built by train engineer, wizard, and volunteer Frank Spina.
During the train show the days and times the Museum is open has greatly expanded, and besides resident train masters Frank Spina, Don Stover, Don Wheeler, and Rich Stover, the Central California Model Railroad Historical Society will be assisting in setting up exhibits and running the 40 trains in the show.
Besides the train show, there have been many improvements in the museum throughout the past year, and some incredible shows and displays.
"Heartfelt thanks to the patrons and community members for their continuing support for the museum in 2022,” museum treasurer Susan Uptain said. “One of the most important is getting a fire alarm installed, as there have been supply chain issues.
"The train show is a major fundraiser for the historical museum, and we couldn't do it without the help of our volunteers.”
The local tradition of the train show captures the imagination of adults and children alike, and has always brought carloads of visitors from across the state and country.
Anyone visiting the museum between now and Thanksgiving can take a behind-the-scenes look at why it takes nearly two months to get the train show ready, Uptain said.
“Thank you to all our volunteers and the community for their financial and other support throughout the year, we are so grateful to be backed by such a historically oriented and caring community," Uptain said.
The 37th Annual Train Show runs Fridays/Saturdays from November 25/26, December 2-3, 9-10,16-17 and daily from December 21-24 and 26-31. The museum is closed Christmas Day.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and free for children. For more information visit www.portervillemuseum.com