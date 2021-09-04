It was all about smashmouth football for the Monache and Strathmore High football teams as they both picked up impressive wins on Friday to remain unbeaten.
Both teams won on the strength of their running games and defense. Monache's swarming defense helped lead the Marauders to a 28-20 win over Golden West in Visalia. The Marauders also rushed for 183 yards and four TDs in the win.
Strathmore used a balanced attack and strong defense to win at Caruthers 21-14 on Friday. Monache improved to 2-0 while Strathmore improved to 3-0 as both teams set up a showdown of unbeaten squads when the two square off at 7 p.m. this Friday at Spartan Stadium.
Three different running backs scored for Monache as David Leyva scored twice for the Marauders. Leyva's 2-yard scoring run gave Monache a 7-0 lead and he later scored again on a 4-yard run as Monache led 14-7 at halftime.
The game was tied 14-14 at halftime but the Marauders scored twice in the third quarter to take a 28-14 lead as both Damien Espinoza and Tyler Ishida powered their way into the end zone. Espinoza scored ona 5-yard run and Ishida scored on an 8-yard run.
Espinoza's 5-yard run capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive that gave Monache a 21-14 lead. Monache then received a break when a high snap on a Golden West punt attempt led to Monache tackling the Golden West punter for a 20-yard loss. Four plays later, Ishida scored on an 8-yard run to give Monache a 28-14 lead.
Leyva led Monache's running back-by-committee attack with 53 yards. Espinoza needed only four carries to add 49 yards and Ishida had 32 yards on eight carries.
Brysn Hornsby was 3-of-5 passing for 47 yards and Tony Castillo had one catch for 28 yards for the Marauders.
The Marauders offense would have made Woody Hayes proud as it was three yards and a cloud of dust – actually 3.6 yards to be exact — as Monache methodically moved the chains by averaging 3.6 yards a carry while throwing the ball just five times.
Meanwhile the Monache defense limited Golden West to just 92 yards rushing and 2.4 yards per carry. Josiah Keaton intercepted a pass in the first quarter and Monache's offense took over from there, putting together a 10-play drive that ended with Leyva's 2-yard score.
STRATHMORE 21, CARUTHERS 14
Strathmore lead 14-6 at halftime before Caruthers came back to tie the score 14-14. But in the fourth quarter Jaylen Oats completed a long pass Manuel Andrade to set up his own touchdown run to give SHS a 21-14 lead and the Spartans made that score hold up.
Oats had an outstanding game as he as 10-of-14 for 144 yards and rushed for all three touchdowns. Oats rushed for 38 yards on four carries.
Andrade was Oats favorite target as he caught five passes for 101 yards. Bernie Navarro also had an outstanding game for the Spartans, rushing for 47 yards on six carries. Cael Alkire kicked all three extra points for SHS.