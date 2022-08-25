Three players with local ties just competed in a major senior softball tournament and won the title.
Ken Conklin, 76, and Don Brazell, 77, both of Porterville, and Jerry Brooks, 78, formerly of Porterville who now lives in Bakrfsield played with the Mustangs of Northern California in the 75-plus division of the Hall of Fame Tournament at the Big League Complex in Manteca. The Mustangs came away with the title.
The tournament is the biggest held in Northern California. All of the players received a wristwatch made by DiMaggio Timepieces.
Conklin, Brooks and Brazell have been playing together for more than 60 years and have played in senior softball for more than 25 years. They played for the first senior softball team in Porterville, the Red Dogs, in 1997.
The Red Dogs consisted of mostly players from Porterville. Some of the outstanding players who played on that team were Doug Luther, Rusty Jones, Benny Powell, Allen Pundt and Jerry Pundt, Robert Azevedo, Gary Highphill, Guy Russo, Lefty Phelps, Tony Henrique, Charlie Chambers and Sean Bonniwell.
Conklin, Brazell and Brooks also played with Game On based in Fresno for 15 years. With that team, Conklin, Brazell and Brooks won every major tournament on the West Coast and the Tournament of Champions in Florida in 2010.
Brooks and Brazell also played with a team that won the gold medal at the 2021 World Senior Games in St. George, Utah.
“Game On decided to call it quits so the old guys moved onto the Mustangs,” said Brazell about himself, Conklin and Brooks. “Remember what Yogi said, 'It ain't over till it's over!'”