It was a sight to behold as the American flag once again dropped into place Friday night during the Porterville High Panther Band’s grand finale of John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” at the 68th annual Panther Band Concert in the Frank “Buck” Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. The sight had not been seen since 2019 as there were no concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, and pending updates, improvements and inspections kept the flag away during the 2022 concert.
“Tonight’s concert will feature a variety of great band music that is a traditional trademark of a Panther Band show,” said Master of Ceremonies Eric Ball after welcoming the guests. “We will bring you music from some of the world’s greatest composers as well as music never before heard on this stage.”
And upon presenting the Porterville Panther Band of 2023, director Clark Keel entered the stage, bowed to the audience and took the stand before raising his baton and starting the concert with “His Honor” — one of Henry Fillmore’s most popular marches.
The concert continued with a beloved Panther Band staple — a story attributed to both sides of America’s Civil War.
“It tells the story of two star-crossed lovers separated by family, nationality and the mighty Missouri River,” Ball said as he introduced Frank Tichelli’s “Shenandoah,” a number played by the band at the 2023 CMEA Festival, where the band received another Unanimous Superior Rating
A moment in the spotlight was then offered to the Panther Band’s recognizable trademark — the Orange Blossoms and the Banner Girls — complete with roses for the seniors, and three awards to three 4-year members — the Award for Kindness to Jayla Alvarado, Award of Excellence to Silver Loza, and the Orange Blossom of the Year to Aubrie Cardoza.
Upon exiting the stage, Ball continued.
“Our next piece is something new to the Panther Band,” Ball said as he talked about a novel by Ulrike Schweikert.
“’The Witch and the Saint’ tells the story of two twin sisters born in Germany at the end of the 16th Century. Both sisters had the gift of second sight and could predict future events,” Ball said. “But one was raised in a convent where this was seen as a gift from God, while the other sister was raised in the village and seen as a witch. The music tells the story of their very different lives and their ultimately tragic end.”
The audience could be seen emotionally captivated as the band played the number in one movement but in five distinct sections and had its moments featuring different sections of the band, from wind instruments to brass to percussionists, as it told the story of a dark chapter of the Middle Ages.
Following a short intermission, the concert continued with a unique portrayal of America’s Favorite pastime — baseball.
“In 1925, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, baseball’s High Commissioner, asked Sousa to compose this march on the occasion of the National League’s 50th anniversary,” Ball said. “In honor of America’s pastime, and Mr. Keel’s favorite sport, this is John Philip Sousa’s ‘The National Game.’”
The number included three band members up front and center stage depicting baseball players and a fan — Isabella Martin as a pitcher, Raul Rangel as a batter, and Isaac Coronel providing the sound effect of the bat hitting the ball.