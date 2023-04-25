The Lindsay Art Association and Lindsay Museum and Gallery are presenting the annual Orange Blossom Festival Art Show now through Friday, May 5. The show will be open from noon to 4 p.m. each Friday at the Lindsay Museum and Gallery, 165 North Gale Hill Avenue.
The judged show includes works by Tulare County adult artists and college students in the open division and students from Lindsay High School in the student division.
The judge for the show, Shane Guffogg, grew up in Lindsay and Strathmore and went to Strathmore High School. He attended Porterville College, then art school in Los Angeles and is well known in American art circles. He has had many shows featuring his work here and abroad.
Guffogg awarded ribbons to artworks in several media categories in both divisions. The awards went to:
Best in Show: “Swimming upstream at Russian River Falls,” Photograph by Ian Oliver.; 1st Place in Painting (Oils & Acrylics combined) : “Celestial,” Acrylic, by Andrea Culver; 1st Place in Pastels: “Teen Angst,” by Bethany Phillips; 1st Place in Watercolor: “Sutton Iris,” by Wanda Cottengim.
1st Place in Drawing & Mixed Media: “Chaos,” by Emilie Dummar; 1st Place in Photography: “Sequoia Storm Approaching,” by Beckie Ballew Nava; 1st Place in Digital Art: “Pods,” by Joanie Constable; 1st Place in Sculpture: “Coqueta”, by Silvia Rodriguez-Bryant.
In the Student Division, awards went to:
Best in Show: “Kong,” by Sebastian Corona; 1st Place: “Black Tile,” by Diane C; 2nd Place: “Bloody Night,” by Belinda Cabrera; 3rd Place: “Retain and Release the Valuable,” by Paulina Orozco
For more information contact lindsayartassociation@gmail.com