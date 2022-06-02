Alexander Ortiz, 12, has attended Oak Grove Elementary School since kindergarten and has maintained perfect attendance through the sixth grade as he's never been absent. He will begin middle school in August.
Oak Grove student maintains perfect attendance K-6
