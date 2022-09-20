Individuals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Home Depot volunteers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered for a day of service Saturday morning at the Big Sycamore Trail near the Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake.
About 250 community members gathered with their hats, gloves and positive attitudes to carry out this day of service. Volunteers spent five hours spreading rocks and dirt out on pathways, painting curbs, clearing brush from the path and around the path, trimming trees, adding mid-rails onto the bridges, staining three bridges, installing culverts to help assist channel water through the trail in certain spots that flood with rainwater runoff, sanding and painting of the trail sign, assembling benches, sanding and staining benches and digging holes for new posts for a fence, which was built near the entrance to the trail.
“Every year, members of the LDS church plan and carry out a ‘Day of Service,’” said Mimi Schuler, a JustServe Specialist. “The LDS church has encouraged its members to participate in a month of service throughout September in honor of September 11, 2001. Individuals from Porterville, Springville, Tulare, Lindsay and Exeter areas all gather to carry out this service and this year it happened to be located in Porterville.”
Oscar Gonzalez, Deputy Operations Project Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said he and Charlie Mauldin, Operations Project Manager, have been working with Schuler since 2020 in order to coordinate projects to be completed along the trail.
“We are always looking to find great partnerships that love the outdoors and are willing to put in time to improve the public lands for all of us to enjoy,” Gonzalez said. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it extremely tough to get back to normal operation, but it is good to see progress again and to be able to get this project/service event done.”
Tommy Brady, operations manager and Team Depot captain, with Home Depot in Porterville, said there were 17 volunteers from the Home Depot in Porterville, plus an additional four from the Tulare store at the event.
“I got involved with Team Depot about 17 years ago,” Brady said. “It is an organization that Home Depot established to help out communities, so every year we do projects for veterans, for schools, any non-profit organization in our community to give back.”
Every year, Team Depot tries to get at least two projects done and that was two years ago, Brady said. Schuler had come into the store looking for a partnership and an event was set up and then COVID-19 hit, so the event was canceled; however, now that projects are able to continue they filed another application for the project and it was approved.
“I really think that this trail being opened up for the community is going to be a place for families to visit,” Brady said. “There is nothing more important than family.”
The event allowed for community members of all ages to be involved — adults and teenagers helped along the pathway, while children enjoyed presentations from Sylvia Guerrero, a senior park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, about native animals. The children were also able to make binoculars, paint birdhouses from Home Depot and take a tour of the trail.
Carsten Clark, 15, said he enjoys helping serve in the community and that he helped dig holes for new fencing.
“It’s fun because it feels like you’ve done something good,” Clark said. “And you get to hang out with friends, so I like it!”
John Ames, a member of the LDS church, smiled throughout the event as he asked volunteers to carry out different tasks.
“As members of the LDS church, we get to share time and our camaraderie with each other and be able to serve and love among our brothers and sisters,” Ames said. “I think it’s really a glorious adventure for our kids and for all of us to be a part of this.”
Gonzalez said the project is important for the community because it brings a lot of people from within the community to work together for a good cause.
“There are a lot of people within the community that don’t know this interpretive trail is here,” Gonzalez said. “The hope is that this will get some exposure and more people will come out and enjoy a nice little walk on our Big Sycamore Trail. In addition, it is also good for the community to partner with local businesses such as Home Depot to be able to benefit from their generous assistance with this project and many others they are sponsoring.”