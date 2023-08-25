In local middle school volleyball, NU BREED Volleyball has become the go-to training hub for coaches looking to build their programs. NU BREED Volleyball has become known for its exceptional training methods and emphasis on teamwork,
Burton Middle School coach Hailey Kelly said NU BREED Volleyball has had an impact on her team's growth.
Kelly praised the athletes trained at NU BREED, emphasizing their advanced skill level and understanding of volleyball as a team sport. She said firmly believes these athletes will contribute to the success and expansion of the Burton Middle School program.
"NU BREED athletes will help the program's growth not only because of their skill level but also because they understand volleyball is a team sport,” Kelly said. “They will help us succeed on the court because they are more advanced because of the extra practice/game time they have received."
St. Anne's Emma Contreras is one of the players who have benefited from NU BREED. "Emma consistently gives her best effort, which I can attribute to the discipline she has learned through the NU Breed program," St. Anne's Coach Allison Hill said. "She is a great example to all our players and a huge asset to our team mentally, spiritually, and physically."
NU BREED's. emphasis on discipline and a strong work ethic has shaped Contreras into a dedicated player. Not only does she exhibit exceptional skills on the court, but she also serves as a source of inspiration for her teammates.
Sequoia Middle School coach Larry Hass also recognizes the contributions of NU BREED VOLLEYBALL to the local volleyball scene. Speaking about the success of the Sequoia Middle School program, Hass attributed much of it to NU BREED and other clubs in town.
"The volleyball program at Sequoia Middle School would not have had the success it has had over the years if it were not for Nu Breed and the other clubs in town," Hass stated. "Come in the gym and look at the championship banners and count how many players' names are tied to Job Lara and Nu Breed Volleyball."
NU BREED's training, spearheaded by Job Lara, has produced numerous talented players who have left their mark on championship banners, symbolizing their collective achievements.
These testimonials from coaches Kelly, Hill, and Hass highlight the comprehensive benefits of training at NU BREED VOLLEYBALL. From discipline and skill and mental development the impact of NU BREED transcends individual athletes and extends to the collective success of middle school programs.
With their emphasis on teamwork, discipline, and all-around development, NU BREED has solidified its position of training for middle school volleyball coaches. The program's influence resonates not only on the court but also in the lives of the athletes, fostering growth and success in all aspects of life, Lara said.
Burton Middle School, Summit Charter Intermediate Academy, Woodlake, and Sequoia Middle School made up the final four teams in the middle school volleyball championships a year ago. NU BREED athletes dominated the rosters of three of the final four teams.
These athletes, known for their exceptional skills and dedication, showcased their talent and teamwork in intense matches. Ultimately, Summit Charter Collegiate Academy School emerged as the champions, but all three local teams demonstrated the impact of NU BREED training in middle school volleyball.
For more information about the NU Breed Volleyball program, contact jana@nubreedvbc.org or (562) 413-5695 or Job at info@nubreedvbc.org or (562) 413-3444.