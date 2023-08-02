LINDSAY — NU Breed Volleyball hosted its highly anticipated tryouts Saturday and Sunday, welcoming more than 100 aspiring athletes.
Significantly, this year's tryouts featured a new addition: the NU Breed North Team, marking a significant step forward for the organization. Additionally, NU Breed introduced a boy's team. But what truly sets NU Breed apart from other volleyball programs is its unique selection process, focusing not only on statistics and performance data but also on an athlete's background, character, and personal growth, stated NU Breed director Job Lara.
NU Breed Volleyball has established a reputation for going beyond the traditional approach to scouting. Rather than solely relying on numbers and skill sets, the organization emphasizes the importance of intangible qualities such as work ethic, mindset, leadership abilities, and resilience. By evaluating these characteristics during the tryouts, NU Breed aims to discover athletes who possess exceptional volleyball skills and the potential to become well-rounded leaders both on and off the court.
"Our goal is to develop athletes who will succeed not just in volleyball but in life, and by considering an athlete's character and personal growth, we are better equipped to build a strong, supportive team environment where athletes can thrive, " Lara said.
The review process employed by NU Breed caught the attention of both participants and onlookers during the tryouts. Coaches and evaluators carefully observed each athlete's performance while talking to them to gauge their attitudes, goals, and commitment to personal development. This comprehensive approach ensures the selected athletes not only possess the necessary skills to compete at a high level but also have the qualities to excel as individuals and contribute positively to the team.
For those who missed this past weekend's tryouts, NU Breed will hold more tryout sessions. “This dedication to ongoing recruitment showcases NU Breed's commitment to attracting and nurturing talented athletes while maintaining its focus on character development,” Lara said.
“As NU Breed Volleyball continues to shape the landscape of this competitive sport, the organization's unique approach promises to produce outstanding athletes and individuals who embody resilience, leadership, and personal growth. With each passing tryout, NU Breed solidifies its reputation as a program beyond mere athleticism, fostering the potential for greatness both on and off the court.”
For more information about upcoming tryouts and NU Breed Volleyball, visitwww.nubreedvolleyball.com.