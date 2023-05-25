The NU Breed Jazmin 12 and under volleyball team is riding high after an impressive showing at the recent Southern California Volleyball Association's So Cal Championships in Rancho Margarita. The team, which had a tough start to the championship with a loss to one of their opponents earlier in the tournament, staged a remarkable comeback, finishing with a 5-1 record and claiming the silver division title.
The SCVA So Cal Championships is one of the premier youth volleyball tournaments in the nation, drawing top teams from all over Southern California. For NU Breed Jazmin 12U to emerge victorious in such a competitive field is a testament to these young athletes' hard work and dedication, said NU Breed director Job Lara.
The team's final match was a rematch against the same team that had beaten them earlier in the tournament.
“NU Breed Jazmin 12U showed resilience and determination, playing with an intensity and focus that left their opponents scrambling to keep up,” Lara said. NU Breed Jazmin cruised to the win 25-22, 25-12.
“The victory was sweet for the team, who had worked hard all season to reach this moment,” Lara said.
NU Breed, Coach Jazmin, who was beaming with pride after the championship match, noted the team's perseverance ultimately led to their success.
"These girls never gave up," said Coach Jazmin Chavez said. "They fought hard in every match and didn't let one loss bring them down. That's the kind of mentality that wins championships."
The title is just the beginning for the young NU Breed Jazmin 12U athletes, Lara said. “They hope to continue building on their success and achieving more milestones,” he said. “But for now, they're basking in the glow of their hard-earned victory, proud of their accomplishments and excited for what's to come.”
Members of the team are: Emma Contreras, Aubrey Johnson, Bryn Dement, Vivian Dolan. Melissa Rodriguez, Arianna Medrano, Alexa Ramirez, Melody Gonzalez and Toni Pendleton.
For information about NU Breed volleyball, email: info@nubreedvbc.org