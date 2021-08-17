It's been almost a year since the City of Porterville required the New Porterville Rescue Mission (NPRM) to be ADA compliant but now the end of the road is a few steps closer as NPRM hits the final stretch of its restoration project.
“COVID and funding — those are the two main issues keeping us from expediting this along but we're progressing. Having to do this in the midst of COVID really slowed down the process,” said NPRM Director and on-site Pastor Esther Ramirez. “We're thinking, hopefully by the end of the year we have completed everything. Hoping to have tackled everything.”
Donors who had committed to helping couldn't follow through because of COVID, Ramirez said.
“It did slow us down,” she said. “But we have accomplished so much.”
Phase 1 included a lot of plumbing, placing an emergency sprinkler system through the building, placing exit signs, updating electrical work and adding security lights and a night watchman, Ramirez said. The back yard fencing has also been completed.
But it all takes money to complete. Remodeling the dorm bathroom to be ADA compliant cost between $25-to-30 thousand.
“We've finished the first phase, which included the first bathroom, and we are now working on the second phase which includes a walk-in shower,” said Johnny Ramirez who works in maintenance. “Then we will move over to the kitchen. It's an old building so it's a big job. We're getting it done slowly. But once that first restroom was done, it's been going a lot smoother.”
The crew has now demolished a wall that separated a smaller bathroom from the office, said Fred Beltran, spokesperson, as he walked around the room showing where a wall once separated the two rooms. “We needed to take it down to make it all (ADA) compliant.”
There are also many “little things” to work on but the City's main, big concerns dealt with the health and safety items, Pastor Ramirez said.
“The City of Porterville has been working with us and have given us a lot of grace,” Pastor Ramirez said. “The City has been good to us. It's been going on three years and we have to keep stopping and regrouping.”
And as a result, in the meantime, the NPRM has gone from 40 to 22 individuals living there.
“Once everything is in place, we can house them again,” Pastor Ramirez said.
The NPRM is a faith-based, mandatory, court-recognized Bible Study recovery program that meets daily, and as such, it's difficult to hold Bible Study while simultaneously doing construction on the rescue mission.
“The success stories are awesome. We can see all the hard work we put into this,” Johnny Ramirez said. “It's pretty exciting.”
Pastor Ramirez agreed, saying the construction is worked around the Bible studies.
“There's no working around a recovery,” she said. “We deal with probation department, Central Valley Regional Center, Child Protective Services, all agencies — and by the Grace of God, we make this work.”
Recently she received a phone call saying the City was coming by for an inspection.
Because they also help out the homeless at the river, she had a lot of sleeping bags and pillows stored in two tents.
“We have limited storage so we used a couple of tents,” Pastor Ramirez said. “We were given 72 hours to move all that. And we did it. As far as recovery goes, we don't allow obstacles to get in the way. Recovery and restoration is incredible. We deal with the broken but we also hold people accountable.”
One of those individuals is Pastor Randy Barnes.
“I spent four years drinking. My mom died when I was 13 and that's when my life went downhill,” Barnes said. “I've known of God all my life but I didn't have a relationship with Him.”
And that's what the NPRM has done for him, he said.
“It definitely changes lives. Look at me. I'm in the ministry now and I'm here to stay,” Barnes said. “You see that light of hope in there and go from broken to restored. I know we will get through the renovation project. We just need donations, financial donations, food, winter coats and jackets when the cold weather starts because we have people who come here from the river. We also need blankets and beds.”
And because there's no limit to how long those in the program may stay, said Beltran, they never throw them out.
“We continue to nurture them,” Beltran said. “Other programs have a set time as to how long they can be there. We don't. We don't throw them out. They could be at 90 percent (recovered) and thrown out by other places. We don't do that. They might need more nurturing. We let them stay as long as it takes.”
And because NPRM changes lives, it will all be worth it when they're done, they said.
“We passed the last code inspection on August 11th, and we still have a few things to tackle but we're progressing,” Pastor Ramirez said. “We have another bathroom and the (front) fence. It's six feet tall and we need to make it four feet. And we need to work on the parking lot. But the City has been working with us — giving us grace. What is holding us back is funding, that is our bigger issue. But we are hoping by the end of the year we can have it all tackled.”
Pastor Ramirez said they will meet with the City Council tonight to provide an update on Phase II.
In the meantime, Pastor Ramirez and staff are making a plea to the public for help.
“If it wasn't for the supporters and donations coming in, we wouldn't have the success stories we do,” she said. “We don't put a Band-Aid on problems, we work together and let God and the Rescue Mission clean them up. Then we can give them to (agencies) to help them. But we need donations to keep the doors open.”
Donations needed include monetary donations, volunteering of contractors, and donation of materials for projects. Individuals or companies desiring to help can contact NPRM at 559-782-6379 or by stopping by at 30 South A Street.