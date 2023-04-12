There was a huge array of gorgeous plants Porterville High Ag students had propagated, planted and raised that were on sale Tuesday at the 58th annual PHS FFA Plant Sale.
The sale will be held each day through Sunday, April 16. Hours each day will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The plants available for purchase were a variety of herbs, succulents, succulent design bowls, house plants, ornamental plants, trees, perennial flowers such as roses, geraniums, fruit trees, shade trees, and veggie packs. If there was something in particular one needed help with it was easy to ask the students who were eager to help.
Herbs such as spearmint, sage, Oregano, Thyme and basil were available along with other specialized herbs.
They had varieties of nectarines, cherries, apricots, pluots, plums, and specialized citrus trees, as well as shade trees.
Joan Murdock bought two hanging baskets for her front porch and said the PHS plant sale is always great for the community. It's a great idea to help teach the students about gardening, add Tara Filmore.
Alice Thompson was looking at the nectarine trees, and wanted a dwarf tree. "You have such nice looking trees," she said.
Jeff Stockton was browsing in the greenhouse, and said he was looking for something “green" and picked up a lovely variegated pothos plant, with green and white leaves. "I come here every year," he said, and explained he also supports all the other high school ag sales. "This is outstanding and the kids learn to deal with the public, and that can be difficult."
Peggy Ojeda, a long time Instructional Assistant, who;s working at PHS, said, "They have a lot of beautiful plants this year.
"The succulents look really pretty with the different kinds all planted together in the design bowls." Ojeda also admired the purple and variegated Iris, and took pictures to send to friends.
Sarah Galpin, who's a PHS alumni, worked the plant sale when she was a student, and now her son is working the sale along with her niece. "I come every year and buy plants," she said.
Ag students Mackenzie Dale, Melissa Keierleber, and Savannah Olvera said they had a really good time working at the plant sale on Tuesday morning. They added they really appreciated their Ag teacher Taylor Martins and the experience of helping the public.
Jill Roderick, an Instructional Assistant along with PHS students were looking at plants.
"This is the first time I've ever been to the plant sale, and I really like plants and the chocolate smelling mint, and the Lemon Mint," one student said.
Yunuen Alarcon, held her 2-year-old grandson, Nataniel Mendoza, while grandfather Jerry Mendoza wheeled the plant cart.
"We are going to support the PHS Plant Sale as much as we can," said Mendoza. "We are waiting for the strawberries for next year. And we want to make sure that the kids know how to grow food. I'm a farmer, so I want them to learn that food comes from the farm, not the store. And they are doing a really good job here."
Pete Lara, Jr. from the Porterville Unified School District Board of Trustees stopped by the plant sale and it obviously brought back great memories. "It's great the kids learn to get their hands dirty propagating the plants,” he said.
“People don't realize that if we didn't have people planting crops, working the fields, and raising fruit trees we'd have nothing in the stores. We saw some of that during the COVID pandemic.”
All the monies earned goes to benefit the Ag department. "All the credit goes to the students,” Martins said. “They've worked very hard this year cultivating and transplanting all the plants. And there are 50 different varieties of plants available."