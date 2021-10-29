Photo courtesy of Save The Redwoods League
The Save The Redwoods League had intended to do a prescribed burn in a portion of nearby forest it owns to protect Giant Sequoia trees — but the Windy Fire came first.
Staff from the organization which is dedicated to preserving the state's Redwoods and Giant Sequoias recently toured the organization's 160 acres within the Redwood Grove. The organization reported staff confirmed 100 percent of its property was burned by the Windy Fire, adding much of the property was burned at either high-severity or as it termed high-end-of-moderate severity.
The organization said the staff's access to the property was limited but added staff saw a number of dead monarch Giant Sequoias while seeing others that survived.
The organization it will conduct a complete study of the damage done by the fire in the area in the spring of 2022.
The League stated it had planned to do a prescribed burn in a 60-acre portion of its property in the Red Hill Grove this fall in an effort to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire loss. Permits were approved for the prescribed burn and the league had contracted with a burn boss. “However the Windy Fire got there first,” the organization stated.
The Windy Fire began on September 9 and was caused by lightning from a storm. The fire burned 97,554 acres and as of Thursday was 92 percent contained. The League's portion of the Red Hill Grove is located on the South Fork of the Tule River and contains 110 ancient Giant Sequoias.
The league stated the area provides critical habitat for a number of endangered species, including the Pacific fisher, the Sierra marten and the California spotted owl.
It's estimated the Sequoia Complex last year killed 7,500 to 10,400 Giant Sequoias, representing 10 to 14 percent of the world's Giant Sequoia population.
The League continued to state its position as the lack of prescribed burning as the main cause for the loss of the Giant Sequoias.
“While many factors, including climate change, contributed to the devastation, it is the unnatural buildup of vegetation due to decades of fire suppression in the Sierra Nevada that is the most immediate issue,” the organization stated.